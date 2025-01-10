It does, actually. In Firefox. Sometimes.

A major risk of using ARIA to define text content is it often gets overlooked in translation. Automated translation services often do not capture it. Those who pay for localization services frequently miss content in ARIA attributes when sending text strings to localization vendors.

Content buried in aria-label, aria-placeholder, aria-roledescription, or aria-valuetext can end up being presented to users in a language different than their own. The very thing we add to help users can exclude them instead.