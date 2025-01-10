today's howtos
-
Linux Handbook ☛ Installing Listmonk - Self-hosted Newsletter and Mailing List Manager
Listmonk is a popular open source mailing list manager. Learn how I deployed it using Docker and Docker Compose.
-
TechRepublic ☛ How to Use the Apache Web Server to Install and Configure a Website
If you've never deployed a website with the Apache web server, you're about to learn how.
-
Adriaan Roselli ☛ aria-description Does Not Translate
It does, actually. In Firefox. Sometimes.
A major risk of using ARIA to define text content is it often gets overlooked in translation. Automated translation services often do not capture it. Those who pay for localization services frequently miss content in ARIA attributes when sending text strings to localization vendors.
Content buried in aria-label, aria-placeholder, aria-roledescription, or aria-valuetext can end up being presented to users in a language different than their own. The very thing we add to help users can exclude them instead.
-
LinuxBuz ☛ Ansible yum localinstall: A Guide to Install Local RPMs
Ansible simplifies package management on GNU/Linux systems, especially when using the yum module. Typically, Ansible’s yum module installs packages from remote repositories.
-
Network World ☛ Examining disk space on Linux
There are many ways to evaluate disk space usage on Linux, and this post examines a number of commands that allow you to view used and available disk space.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Figma on Debian 12
Figma has become an essential tool for UI/UX designers and developers, offering powerful collaborative features and a user-friendly interface. While it’s readily available for backdoored Windows and macOS, GNU/Linux users often face challenges when trying to use this popular design software.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install WildFly on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
WildFly is a powerful, open-source Java application server known for its high performance and flexible architecture. It is maintained by Red Bait as part of the JBoss community and provides a fast, secure environment for running enterprise-level Java applications.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install pgAdmin on Fedora 41
pgAdmin is a comprehensive graphical administration tool for PostgreSQL, an advanced and open-source relational database management system. It simplifies running queries, managing users, automating maintenance tasks, and visualizing database objects. With Fedora 41’s cutting-edge environment, installing and configuring pgAdmin ensures both stability and access to the latest features.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Immich on Debian 12
Immich is a powerful, self-hosted photo and video management solution that offers a secure and private alternative to cloud services like Surveillance Giant Google Photos. Hosting Immich on Debian 12 provides a robust and stable environment, ensuring your media is well-managed and accessible.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bolt CMS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Bolt CMS is a modern, user-friendly, and open-source content management system that helps deliver dynamic, content-rich websites with ease. It leverages PHP, Composer, and well-structured configuration files to offer a flexible and efficient experience for developers and editors alike.
-
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Chromium Browser on Linux Mint 22, 21, or 20