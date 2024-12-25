Mixxx 2.5 Open-Source DJ App Released with Qt 6 Port, Improved Controller Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 25, 2024



Coming just a month after Mixxx 2.4.2, which was the last update in the 2.4 series, Mixxx 2.5 is here to port the application to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework to provide users with a more modern and stylish graphical user interface, improved performance, and enhanced compatibility on modern systems.

New features in Mixxx 2.5 include a beatloop anchor to set and adjust loop from either start or end, a Rate Tap button, support for storing and restoring regular loops when toggling rolling loops, the ability to undo the last BPM/beats change, and a type toggle to the cue pop-up.

