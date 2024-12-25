today's howtos
-
TecMint ☛ How to Set Up an AI Development Environment on Ubuntu
If you’re a beginner and want to dive into AI development, Linux is an excellent choice of operating system, as it is powerful, flexible, and widely used in the AI community.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Append a Line After a String in a File Using sed Command
In this article, we’ll show you how to use sed to add a new line after a specific string in a file.
-
Ryan Mulligan ☛ Scrolling Rails and Button Controls
Once again, here I am, hackin' away on horizontal scroll ideas. This iteration starts with a custom HTML tag. All the necessities for scroll overflow, scroll snapping, and row layout are handled with CSS. Then, as a little progressive enhancement treat, button elements are connected that scroll the previous or next set of items into view when clicked.
Behold! The holy grail of scrolling rails... the scrolly-rail!
-
Ivan Kuleshov ☛ Compute Blade Auto-Reboot in case of problems
Not everyone knows that the Raspberry Pi CPU has a built-in Watchdog.
It’s basically a time bomb that will reboot the CPU if its timer is not reset. And the operating system, in case of normal operation, sends a reset command every preset time interval. It’s just a great solution and surprisingly easy and flexible to customize.
-
James G ☛ Designing the Artemis feed recovery tool
Sometimes, website authors change the URL of a feed without adding a redirect. This causes a problem for people subscribed to the feed: without the redirect, the software used to subscribe to the feed will have an out of date URL. After seeing Artemis, the calm web reader that I run, try to retrieve several dozen feeds that now return 404s, I thought to myself: is there a way to recover them?
-
Markup from Hell ☛ The search input: They almost got it right
This example is a classic - in a bad way - and can cause quite some confusion for users of assistive technology (AT). But it's also very easy to fix! It's the <input> element missing its dear friend, the <label>... 😭
-
Dan Langille ☛ Setting up a local subversion repository server with nil security
I will copy the data from my repo to another host and work on it there. This lessens the risk should I go wrong and unintentionally mess up my repo. If that happens, the original is intact. Therefore, I am not concerned with public access or security. If you can log onto this jail/host, you can get to the repo I’m setting up.
I’m following along from this FreeBSD forum post from 2011
-
University of Toronto ☛ A gotcha with importing ZFS pools and NFS exports on Linux (as of ZFS 2.3.0)
Ever since its Solaris origins, ZFS has supported automatic NFS and CIFS sharing of ZFS filesystems through their 'sharenfs' and 'sharesmb' properties. Part of the idea of this is that you could automatically have NFS (and SMB) shares created and removed as you did things like import and export pools, rather than have to maintain a separate set of export information and keep it in sync with what ZFS filesystems were available. On Linux, OpenZFS still supports this, working through standard Linux NFS export permissions (which don't quite match the Solaris/Illumos model that's used for sharenfs) and standard tools like exportfs. A lot of this works more or less as you'd expect, but it turns out that there's a potentially unpleasant surprise lurking in how 'zpool import' and 'zpool export' work.
-
University of Toronto ☛ The TLS certificate multi-file problem (for automatic updates)
In a recent entry on short lived TLS certificates and graceful certificate rollover in web servers, I mentioned that one issue with software automatically reloading TLS certificates was that TLS certificates are almost always stored in multiple files. Typically this is either two files (the TLS certificate's key and a 'fullchain' file with the TLS certificate and intermediate certificates together) or three files (the key, the signed certificate, and a third file with the intermediate chain). The core problem this creates is the same one you have any time information is split across multiple files, namely making 'atomic' changes to the set of files, so that software never sees an inconsistent state with some updated files and some not.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Development Tools on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Rocky GNU/Linux 9 has emerged as a reliable operating system for developers, providing a stable environment for building applications. Installing development tools is essential for compiling and building software effectively.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Enable BBR on Fedora 41
In the world of networking, achieving optimal performance is crucial, especially for servers handling high traffic. One way to enhance network performance on GNU/Linux systems is by enabling TCP BBR (Bottleneck Bandwidth and Round-trip propagation time), a congestion control algorithm developed by Google.
-
ID Root ☛ Fedora 41 Network Configuration Guide
Fedora 41, the latest release of the popular GNU/Linux distribution, brings a host of new features and improvements. One of the critical aspects of any operating system is its network configuration capabilities. This guide aims to provide a comprehensive overview of how to configure network settings in Fedora 41, covering both graphical and command-line methods.
-
-
How to Install MinIO Server on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky Linux
MinIO is a high-performance, S3-compatible object storage server ideal for cloud-native applications. Its lightweight design and open-source nature make it popular for storing unstructured data. If you’re using AlmaLinux 9 and want to set up MinIO for your storage needs, here are the commands and steps to install and configure MiniIO.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ How to Hide Ubuntu Pro Updates in Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
Ubuntu Pro is an optional security feature that Ubuntu LTS users can enrol in to get critical updates for more than 25,000 packages that would otherwise sit unpatched. If you use Ubuntu 24.04 LTS you will have seen Ubuntu Pro security updates in Software Updater (or when running apt commands). And you will have noticed you can’t install those updates without having an Ubuntu Pro subscription.