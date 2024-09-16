posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 16, 2024



Quoting: Germany’s Sovereign Tech Fund Injects €688K into Samba —

SerNet GmbH, a German company specializing in providing services and support for open-source software with a particular focus on Samba, has secured substantial funding of €688,800 from the German Sovereign Tech Fund (STF), Open Source’s great friend and supporter to advance the Samba project.

After providing €1 million to the GNOME Project at the end of last year, investing €203K in GStreamer and €157K in FFmpeg earlier this year, and recently €686K to FreeBSD, the company is now making another impressive donation to the open-source ecosystem, specifically, the Samba Project.