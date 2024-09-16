Tux Machines

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 15th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Linux Kernel 6.11 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

Highlights of Linux 6.11 include a new driver subsystem to enable support upstream for Bluetooth/WLAN chips on Qualcomm platforms, getrandom() support to vDSO on x86 systems adding a new kind of mapping to mmap(2) that lets the kernel zero out pages anytime under memory pressure, virtual CPU hotplug support for AArch64 (ARM64) ACPI systems, and a new mechanism to create interrupt domains.

LinuxGizmos.com

Milk-V DuoModule Eval Board with RISC-V Core, 8051 Core, and Linux Support

The Milk-V DuoModule 01 Evaluation Board offers a versatile platform for evaluating the Duo Module 01, featuring Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and eMMC storage. It enables developers and makers to prototype solutions using the SG2000 SoC, with open-source documentation to streamline development.

ODROID-M2 Leverages RK3588S2 SoC and Supports LPDDR5 Memory

The ODROID-M2 builds on the success of the Hardkernel ODROID-M1 series, offering enhanced computing power for industrial embedded systems. Powered by the RK3588S2 SoC, the ODROID-M2 provides significant improvements in both processing power and memory performance.

Germany’s Sovereign Tech Fund Injects €688K into Samba

Sovereign Tech Fund Samba

SerNet GmbH, a German company specializing in providing services and support for open-source software with a particular focus on Samba, has secured substantial funding of €688,800 from the German Sovereign Tech Fund (STF), Open Source’s great friend and supporter to advance the Samba project.

After providing €1 million to the GNOME Project at the end of last year, investing €203K in GStreamer and €157K in FFmpeg earlier this year, and recently €686K to FreeBSD, the company is now making another impressive donation to the open-source ecosystem, specifically, the Samba Project.

The 205th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on September 15th, 2024.
Linux dev swatted and handcuffed live during a development video stream - perps remain unidentified
a 25-year Free and Open Source Software developer
Kdenlive 24.08.1 released
Kdenlive 24.08.1 is out and we urge all to upgrade
Shotcut 24.09 Video Editor Brings Fixes for Major New Bugs, Improvements
Shotcut 24.09 was released today as the latest stable version of this versatile, free, open-source, and cross-platform video editing software written in Qt using MLT (Multimedia Authoring Framework).
VirtualBox 7.1 Released with Qt 6 GUI, Wayland Support for Clipboard Sharing
Oracle released today the final version of the VirtualBox 7.1 open-source and cross-platform virtualization software, a major update that introduces a revamped UI and new features.
Linux 6.11
Sunday afternoon here in Vienna, and 6.11 is out
Deepin 23 GNU/Linux Released with Download Links, Mirrors and Torrents
Congratulations to Deepin Developers for the official release of Deepin OS 23
Many Anniversaries [original]
Many anniversaries lately
Ubuntu Prompting Client is Here to Make Snap Apps Safer
Prompting Client is the latest security effort for snap software, and acts as a companion to the new desktop Security Center app
TUXEDO Gemini 17 Gen3 Linux Laptop Launches with AMD Ryzen 9 7945HX
German-based Linux hardware vendor TUXEDO Computers announced today the 3rd generation (Gen3) of the TUXEDO Gemini 17 Linux-powered laptop with updated components.
 
Android launcher developers team up in bid to get Google to fix the experience
Germany’s Sovereign Tech Fund Injects €688K into Samba
SerNet secured €688,800 in funding from Germany's Sovereign Tech Fund to boost Samba's security, scalability, and functionality
MX Linux 23.4 Released with Linux Kernel 6.10, Based on Debian 12.7
MX Linux 23.4 has been released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.
8 Of The Best MMORPGs To Play On Linux (Via Steam)
Because sometimes you just want to get away from Windows.
Enable KDE Plasma 6 Style Floating Bar in Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial shows how to enable floating top panel in Ubuntu 24.04
MX Linux 23.4 Released, Here’s What’s New
MX Linux 23.4 "Libretto" released, bringing bug fixes, kernel 6.1, app updates, and more. Based on Debian 12.7 "Bookworm."
5 Things I Learned From The Arch Linux Distro Switch
Arch Linux could be your next step in the Linux journey. Here, I highlight, what I experienced with the change
Best Free and Open Source Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Review: PorteuX 1.6
The most recent new-to-me distribution I have tried is PorteuX, a member of the Slackware Linux family
Milk-V DuoModule Eval Board with RISC-V Core, 8051 Core, and Linux Support
The Milk-V DuoModule 01 Evaluation Board offers a versatile platform for evaluating the Duo Module 01
Linux Kernel 6.11 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.11, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.
Niri 0.1.9 Unveils Enhanced Workspace and Window Management
Niri 0.1.9, the scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor, now features IPC event streams, on-demand VRR, NVIDIA flicker fixes, and more
Pacman 7.0 Required Manual Intervention for Local Repositories
Attention Arch users, Pacman 7.0 has just landed in stable Arch's repos
Immich 1.115 Allows Manual Linking of Live Motion Photos
Immich 1.115 self-hosted photo and video backup solution addresses backlog issues and introduces improved album management
enhancd – next-generation cd command
enhancd is an enhanced cd command integrated with a command line fuzzy finder based on the UNIX concept
This week in Plasma: 6.2 beta release!
Technically Akademy isn’t part of Plasma, but most of KDE’s movers and shakers were here in Würzburg for Akademy 2024 this week
Recent Videos About GNU/Linux
Scheduled Maintenance Ahead [original]
Our uptime since the migration has been good
Haiku R1/beta5 has been released!
After about a year and a half since the last beta
This Week in GNOME #165 Signing Documents
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from September 06 to September 13
Libadwaita 1.6
Well, it’s time for another release
KDE Frameworks 6.6 Is Out with Support for Cross-Desktop Thumbnail Generators
The KDE Project released today KDE Frameworks 6.6 as the latest version of this collection of more than 70 add-on libraries to Qt providing commonly needed functionality for the Plasma desktop environment and KDE apps.
Cinnamon 6.4 to Debut with Revamped Default Theme
LMDE 5 reaches End-of-Life, Cinnamon 6.4 desktop environment to feature an improved default theme, addressing the aesthetic gap
Haiku OS R1 Beta 5 Is Keeping the BeOS Dream Alive
Haiku is a free and open-source operating system, based on the technical and design foundations of the now-defunct BeOS, instead of Linux or Unix
Ubuntu 24.10 Fixes a Pesky File Picker Paper-Cut
Ubuntu 24.10 features a clutch of headline-worth changes, but also plenty of less obvious fixes for “paper cuts”
Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) Is Now Available Powered by Linux Kernel 6.8
Canonical released today Ubuntu 22.04.5 LTS as the fifth and last planned point release to the Ubuntu 22.04 LTS (Jammy Jellyfish) long-term supported operating system series.
Raspberry Pi Imager 1.9 Released with Qt 6 Port, AppImage Support, and More
Raspberry Pi Imager, a user-friendly tool for creating bootable media for Raspberry Pi devices, has been updated today to version 1.9, a major release that brings a modern interface and new features.
Here’s our verdict on the finest Java application servers
Youtube channel eligibility - Keep dangling them carrots
Recently, I uploaded a new video to my Youtube channel. When I tried to add a description to the clip, Youtube wouldn't let me proceed to the next step
ODROID-M2 Leverages RK3588S2 SoC and Supports LPDDR5 Memory
The ODROID-M2 supports various software environments, including Android 13 and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
GNOME Foundation Opens Search for New Executive Director
The GNOME Foundation is excited to announce that we have officially opened the search for a new Executive Director
Announcing the AlmaLinux Certification SIG
After months of work, we are happy to announce the AlmaLinux Certification Special Interest Group (SIG), along with our Hardware Certification Program!
