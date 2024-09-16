MX Linux 23.4 Released with Linux Kernel 6.10, Based on Debian 12.7

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 16, 2024



Almost four months after MX Linux 23.3, the MX Linux 23.4 update is here based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12.7 “Bookworm” operating system release. This means that most of the packages, including the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel, have been updated to the versions from Debian Bookworm’s repos.

As expected, MX Linux 23.4 updates the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) edition with updated firmware packages and a newer kernel, namely Linux kernel 6.10.10, which might be useful to those experiencing hardware issues with the standard Linux 6.1 LTS kernel. The Linux 6.10 kernel is offered as a Liquorix flavor for uncompromised responsiveness.

