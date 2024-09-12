KDE Gear 24.08.1 Brings More Improvements to Your Favorite KDE Apps
Coming three weeks after the release of KDE Gear 24.08, this first maintenance update improves the Spectacle screenshot utility to allow you to paste screenshots copied to the clipboard into another app when Spectacle is configured to save screenshots in a format other than PNG.
Among other changes, KDE Gear 24.08.1 fixes the alignment of the timer circle in the KClock app, improves Wayland support for the KWalletManager app, and implements support for updating the sidebar in the Filelight app when something from the context menu is deleted.