What happens if you listen to 60 seconds of your favourite radio station / audiobook and then 60 seconds of a random non-professional podcast? The former will be pleasant to listen to, with good intelligibility — it’s easy to understand everything the speakers say. The latter, however, are often somewhat unpleasant to listen to and have poor intelligibility. To add insult to injury, different episodes of the same podcast will often vary in quality and volume.

Fortunately, it turns out that most of us can get reasonably close to “professional” sounding recordings without much effort or money. In this post I’m going to break this down into two parts: recording and processing. My experience is that most of us eventually work out some recording techniques, but many fewer dive into processing. I’m going to show how one can use widely available command-line tools to process recordings, producing good quality mixes (i.e. the output we release to listeners).