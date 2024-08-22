today's howtos
TecMint ☛ How to Allow Awk to Use Shell Variables – Part 11
This can be done by using shell variables within Awk commands, and in this part of the series, we shall learn how to allow Awk to use shell variables that may contain values we want to pass to Awk commands.
TecMint ☛ How to Install Odoo 17 on Ubuntu 24.04
It is a suite of open-source business applications, that consists of multiple apps under various categories such as website, sales, finances, operations, manufacturing, human resource (HR), communication, marketing, and customization tools.
TecMint ☛ LUKS: Linux Hard Disk Data Encryption with NTFS Support in Linux
The cryptsetup command line encrypts a volume disk on the fly using a symmetric encryption key derived from the supplied passphrase that is provided every time a volume disk, a partition, and also a whole disk (even a USB stick) is mounted in the filesystem hierarchy and uses aes-cbc-essiv:sha256 cipher.
UNIXdigest ☛ How to install Signal Desktop on FreeBSD using the Linux Binary Compatibility
FreeBSD provides optional binary compatibility with Linux, commonly referred to as Linuxulator, allowing users to install and run unmodified Linux binaries without the need for virtualization or emulation. In this tutorial I am going to show you how you can use it to install the Signal Desktop application for Linux.
Lawrence Tratt ☛ Recording and Processing Spoken Word
What happens if you listen to 60 seconds of your favourite radio station / audiobook and then 60 seconds of a random non-professional podcast? The former will be pleasant to listen to, with good intelligibility — it’s easy to understand everything the speakers say. The latter, however, are often somewhat unpleasant to listen to and have poor intelligibility. To add insult to injury, different episodes of the same podcast will often vary in quality and volume.
Fortunately, it turns out that most of us can get reasonably close to “professional” sounding recordings without much effort or money. In this post I’m going to break this down into two parts: recording and processing. My experience is that most of us eventually work out some recording techniques, but many fewer dive into processing. I’m going to show how one can use widely available command-line tools to process recordings, producing good quality mixes (i.e. the output we release to listeners).
CSVbase ☛ Being on The Semantic Web is easy, and, frankly, well worth the bother
I thought this concept hadn't really gone anywhere but it turns out that The Semantic Web (best read in a very deep voice) is now very widely adopted.
The Semantic Web is so widely adopted in fact that I think it's fair to say that we're already on Web 3.0. It's not the future, it's the present. I suppose that means the blockchain crowd will need to argue their case to get all that crypto stuff into the next major version. Good luck to them, really.
If Web 3.0 is already here, where is it, then? Mostly, it's hidden in the markup.
Manuel Matuzović ☛ Day 109: the animation-composition property
It’s time to get me up to speed with modern CSS. There’s so much new in CSS that I know too little about. To change that I’ve started #100DaysOfMoreOrLessModernCSS. Why more or less modern CSS? Because some topics will be about cutting-edge features, while other stuff has been around for quite a while already, but I just have little to no experience with it.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Elasticsearch on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Elasticsearch on Fedora 40. Elasticsearch has become an indispensable tool in the world of data analysis and search capabilities. As a powerful, distributed search and analytics engine, it offers unparalleled performance for applications requiring fast and accurate data retrieval.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Emacs on Fedora 40
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Emacs on Fedora 40. Emacs is more than just a text editor; it’s a customizable, self-documenting, real-time display editor. Its key features include syntax highlighting, version control integration, and a powerful extension ecosystem.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Sublime Text on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Sublime Text on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Sublime Text is a widely acclaimed text editor that has gained immense popularity among developers and programmers worldwide. Its sleek interface, powerful features, and exceptional performance make it an ideal choice for coding, scripting, and text manipulation tasks.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OneNote on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OneNote on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. OneNote is a feature-rich note-taking app that offers a wide range of tools for capturing, organizing, and collaborating on notes. It supports text, images, audio, and video, making it a versatile choice for both personal and professional use.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Wireshark on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Wireshark on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Wireshark, formerly known as Ethereal, is a free and open-source packet analyzer that allows users to capture, inspect, and dissect network traffic in real time.
How to install Gitlab Runner on Ubuntu 24.04 or 22.04 Linux
GitLab Runner is another application in the open-source category that GitLab.com (the company) offers. It was developed to work with Gitlab CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment (CI/CD)) functionality to run jobs and send the results back to the Gitlab platform.