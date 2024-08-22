Highlights of the NVIDIA 560 graphics driver series include an updated nvidia-installer that features the NVIDIA Open-Source GPU kernel modules by default on systems with NVIDIA GPUs that support both the proprietary and open kernel modules, such as NVIDIA Turing, Ampere, Ada Lovelace, Blackwell, Grace Hopper, and Hopper.

Fwupd 1.9.24 looks like a small update that only adds support for capsule-on-disk for Dell systems, support for updating firmware on more MediaTek scaler devices, and support for updating the firmware of Parade USB hubs.

There’s been a lot of changes added since the alpha version of the GNOME 47 desktop series, and the beta release is packed with lots of goodies, including support for hardware encoding for screen recordings, support for tablet tool keybindings and actions, support for tablet tool pressure ranges, and implementation of placement and focus logic with always-on-top windows.

When Innocent Sibanda started developing an interest in network security, he discovered that many networks—even those in schools—lack proper security.

The XiangShan Nanhu CPU, also known as XiangShan-2 (RV64GCBK), is an open-source RISC-V processor capable of operating at speeds up to 2.8GHz in a 7nm process. The CPU supports single and dual-core configurations, with each core having its own L1 and L2 caches, while the L3 cache is shared.

The Milk-V Cluster 08 is an advanced full-stack RISC-V cluster designed to deliver high bandwidth and efficient computing across multiple nodes. In addition, the company has introduced two high-performance modules that are comparable in performance to the NVIDIA Jetson NANO and Xavier NX modules.

The Milk-V Megrez incorporates the ESWIN EIC7700X SoC, featuring a quad-core SiFive P550 CPU with a 1.6 GHz clock speed, adhering to the RISC-V RV64CG instruction set.

DeepComputing introduced the DC-ROMA RISC-V Pad II yesterday, described as a mobile terminal optimized for RISC-V development. This device is powered by the SpacemiT Key Stone K1 System-on-Chip and runs on Ubuntu Desktop 24.04, offering a flexible platform for software development and testing.