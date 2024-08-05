Programming Leftovers
Barry Kauler ☛ Gittyup git client GUI compiled in OE
A couple of months ago, reported compiling Gittyup:
- Gittyup GUI Git client — May 05, 2024
Medevel ☛ VitoDeploy: Free Deployment and Server Management System Built with Laravel
VitoDeploy is a user-friendly deployment platform designed to streamline and simplify the process of deploying applications. It's built to cater to the needs of developers, freelancers, and small to medium-sized enterprises looking for an efficient way to manage deployments without the hassle.
Medevel ☛ Get Started with V: From Variables and Classes to Your First Web App
V is a high-performance, compiled programming language designed with simplicity and speed in mind.
It aims to provide the ease of development found in modern languages while maintaining the performance and low-level control of older, more established languages like C.
git bisecting kernel: some pitfalls
I like to call myself git “expert”, but I failed pretty badly few weeks ago I needed to bisect the kernel source code to figure out one bug.
Rust
Medevel ☛ Getting Started with Egui: A Rust GUI Library
Egui is a powerful and easy-to-use Rust GUI library, perfect for developers looking to build fast, responsive UIs. While it may not have all the advanced widgets of some other libraries, its simplicity and performance make it an excellent choice for many projects.
This Month in Redox - July 2024
Servo and Redox have partnered for a joint application for funding by NGI Sargasso!
The proposed project includes porting SpiderMonkey and WebRender to Redox, improvements to Servo’s cross-compilation support, and a written-in-Rust font stack. The application was submitted for NGI Sargasso’s Open Call 4, and we await their response.
Thanks to Igalia and the Servo team for partnering with us!
Gittyup was compiled in a running EasyOS version 5.8. However, I really want to compile it in OpenEmbedded/Yocto, and have now done so. Here is the github commit: [...]