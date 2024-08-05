programming leftovers

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

MYD-LR3568-GK-B IPC Box: Dual Gigabit Ethernet, CAN Interface, and M.2 NVMe SSD PCIe Slot

The IPC Box is equipped with the Rockchip RK3568 processor, which includes quad-core ARM Cortex-A55 cores capable of operating up to 1.8GHz. It also features an Arm Mali-G52 2EE GPU and supports up to 1.0 TOPS NPU, enhancing its suitability for AI-driven operations.

Snapdragon Dev Kit Now Available for Pre-Order at $899.00

The newly revealed Snapdragon Dev Kit is a powerful, compact desktop solution for developers. It simplifies creating next-generation AI applications on Windows, leveraging advanced Snapdragon technology with Snapdragon X Elite Series processors and a 4nm System-on-a-Chip architecture.

Geniatech Unveils a Raspberry Pi-like SBC with StarFive JH7110 RISC-V Processor at edgetech+west2024

Last month in Japan, at the edgetech+west2024, Geniatech introduced their first RISC-V based single-board computer, designed to meet industrial standards and emulate the form factor and functionality of the popular Raspberry Pi.

SeeedStudio Debuts Low-Cost ReSpeaker Lite Voice Assistant Kit

This week, SeeedStudio introduced the ReSpeaker Lite Voice Assistant Kit, a budget-friendly device designed for advanced voice processing and audio playback. The kit features a dual microphone array, an XMOS XU-316 AI chip for audio processing, and a high-quality speaker.

DFI RPP051: A 2.5″ Pico-ITX Single Board Computer Featuring 13th Gen Intel Core Processors

The DFI RPP051 is a compact 2.5-inch Pico-ITX board equipped with the latest 13th Generation Intel Core Processors, making it suitable for space-constrained applications in digital signage, IoT and more. Its small form factor combined with powerful multi-core capabilities offers an ideal solution for developers prioritizing efficiency and performance.

9to5Linux

Mozilla Firefox 129 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New

Mozilla Firefox 129 is a minor update that only improves the Reader View with a “Text and layout” menu that replaces the “Type controls” menu and features new options for setting character spacing, word spacing, and text alignment for a more accessible reading experience, and a new “Theme” menu with additional Contrast and Gray options allowing users to select their own custom colors for text, background, and links.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 4th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Amarok 3.1 Released with Updated Last.fm Plugin, Last.fm Similar Artists Applet

Coming a little over three months after Amarok 3.0, the Amarok 3.1 release introduces a new version of the Last.fm Similar Artists context applet that works with the Amarok 3.x series and an updated Last.fm plugin that now uses a token-based authentication method and notifies users of session key errors.

PeaZip 9.9 Open-Source Archive Manager Adds Internal Drag and Drop Features

Highlights of PeaZip 9.9 include support for performing internal drag-and-drop extraction from the file browser/archive browser to the sidebar that shows the Bookmarks, History, and filesystem tree views. Users will be able to extract one or more entire archives or selected archive content while browsing archives.

Linux Kernel 6.9 Reaches End of Life, Users Must Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.10

Linux kernel 6.9 was released on May 12th, 2024, introducing new features like Rust support on AArch64 (ARM64) architectures, support for the Intel FRED (Flexible Return and Event Delivery) mechanism for improved low-level event delivery, support for AMD SNP (Secure Nested Paging) guests, and more.

news

Programming Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Aug 05, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Amarok 3.1 Released with Updated Last.fm Plugin, Last.fm Similar Artists Applet
Amarok 3.1 has been released for this open-source and free music player advancing the work on the Qt 6 / KDE Frameworks 6 port and introducing several improvements.
Systemd-Free Nitrux 3.6 Arrives with NVIDIA 560 Driver, Latest NVIDIA GSP Firmware
Nitrux developer Uri Herrera announced today the release and general availability of Nitrux 3.6 as the latest stable ISO snapshot of this Debian-based, immutable, and systemd-free GNU/Linux distribution.
 
Free Software Leftovers
mostly but not only Medevel
Programming Leftovers
some Rust, too
today's leftovers
IBM and more
Devices/Embedded and Retro Hardware
Raspberry Pi and more
Audiocasts/Shows: Open Source Security, This Week in GNU/Linux, and GNU World Order
4 new episodes
GNU Binutils 2.43 Released
We are pleased to announce that version 2.43 of the GNU Binutils project
Computer security is a political struggle
Of course real industry is very important, and it is part of human progress
Mozilla Firefox 129 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The Mozilla Firefox 129 open-source, free, and cross-platform web browser is now available for download ahead of its official release on August 6th, 2024.
Development, Devices, and Coding
programming leftovers
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Windows TCO: Ransom, Outages, and More
Microsoft/Windows TCO
I Stopped Using Linux for a Year, Here's What Brought Me Back
For most of the past year, I took a break from Linux to experiment with using other form factors as my primary work device
Fractal 8 Released: The Linux Matrix Messaging App Gets Better!
A new upgrade has landed for Matrix users
Best Free and Open Source Software
We only feature open source software here
Review: Linux Mint 22
The Linux Mint distribution is often regarded as one of the more beginner friendly Linux distributions and has occasionally be labelled "Ubuntu done right
MYD-LR3568-GK-B IPC Box: Dual Gigabit Ethernet, CAN Interface, and M.2 NVMe SSD PCIe Slot
Software support is extensive with SDKs for both Linux and Debian operating systems provided by MYIR
today's howtos
many howtos
StarBook 7: Linux-based laptop now available with Core Ultra 7 165H and matte 4K display
The Linux-based StarBook 7 can now be configured with Intel's new Meteor Lake chips. Key specs include a 14-inch 4K screen, up to 96 GB RAM/4 TB storage, a 65 Wh battery and a variety of Linux distros to choose from.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Linux 6.11-rc2
rc1 had a fair number of annoying small build or test failures
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: August 4th, 2024
The 199th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on August 4th, 2024.
Android Leftovers
Users Of Android 13 Or Newer Warned As Treacherous New Threat Emerges
StarBook 7: Linux-based laptop now available with Core Ultra 7 165H and 4K Matte display
The Linux-based StarBook 7 can now be configured with Intel's new Meteor Lake chips
KDE, Kubuntu, Debian: Weekly progress report Qt6 updates
Thankfully no tragedies to report this week
Programming Leftovers
Programming and focus on R, python etc.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software or Openwashing (in TechRepublic)
Some FOSS-related news
Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
Pico, Arduino, and more
today's leftovers
KDE, Debian, and more
today's howtos
many howtos for today
Top 10 Linux Distributions to Replace Windows 11
This article highlights 10 excellent GNU/Linux distributions that offer a great alternative to Microsoft's OS
This week in KDE: Discover and more
It was a big week for Discover, which received multiple UI improvements, performance enhancements
Hardware: Single Board Computer, SeeedStudio, and More
focus on Open Hardware
PG Back Web Brings User-Friendly PostgreSQL Backups to All
Meet PG Back Web, a fresh open-source project that offers a hassle-free PostgreSQL automatic backup solution via a sleek web interface
PeaZip 9.9 Open-Source Archive Manager Adds Internal Drag and Drop Features
PeaZip 9.9 has been released today for this open-source, free, and cross-platform file compression and encryption software featuring both GTK and Qt graphical user interfaces.
Manjaro Linux Unveils Immutable Variant
Manjaro Linux expands its offerings with a new immutable edition that is now open for community feedback and testing
Want to Go Next-Level in Linux? Advanced Terms Explained
Modern-day Linux is super user-friendly, but to unlock its full potential, you need to familiarize yourself with some advanced concepts
Linux Handheld Packs Dual Batteries So It’s Never Out Of Juice
Now, all it takes is a Raspberry Pi and an off-the-shelf TFT display, as [ZitaoTech] shows us
Alternatives to popular CLI tools: sed
This article spotlights alternative tools to sed
KStars 3.7.2 Released
KStars v3.7.2 is released on 2024.08.03 for Windows, MacOS & Linux
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.3, Linux 6.6.44, and Linux 6.1.103
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.3 kernel
Geniatech Unveils a Raspberry Pi-like SBC with StarFive JH7110 RISC-V Processor at edgetech+west2024
It runs on Debian Linux, offering a versatile and familiar operating system environment for developers
Security Leftovers
Security stories
GNU/Linux and More
some more leftovers
OpenSUSE, Red Hat, and Openwashing
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Programming picks
GNOME Desktop/GTK Picks
3 stories
Linux hits another all-time high for July 2024 according to Statcounter
Some more good news for you as according to statistics website Statcounter
I ran an operating system from the RAM - here's how it went
Installing the OS comes last in PC-building. Flash ISO to USB for Linux. Can run Linux on live USB before storage drive install.
today's howtos
only 5 for now
Shows and Videos: BSD Now and More
mostly Invidious
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Pulling Linux up by its bootstraps
A bootstrappable build is one that builds existing software from scratch — for example, building GCC without relying on an existing copy of GCC
today's howtos
3 howtos for now
Web and Development
programming and more
Mozilla Leftovers
Web and Firefox
Security Leftovers
inc. some Linux focus and Microsoft TCO
Hacking Computer Chips, Raspberry Pi, and More
Open Hardware-centric stories
PostgreSQL: PGconf.EU 2024, PgBouncer 1.23.1, and pgmoneta 0.13
PostgreSQL news from Friday and Saturday
Debconf and Education
Debian event, reports and photos
Programming Leftovers
R, Rust, and more
Ubuntu, Debian, SUSE, and LibreOffice
today's leftovers
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and RISC-V
hardware stories
today's howtos
handful of howtos
Sovereign Tech Fund (STF) Fellowship for Maintainers and Some Openwashing
mostly the latter: Openwashing
Mozilla: quirky history of internet lingo and schoolwork with Firefox’s PDF editor
Some Mozilla posts
Security Lefovers
Security stories
Microsoft GitHub and Windows TCO
4 stories
Android Leftovers
New Android Threat Deletes Everything On Your Phone. This Is How You Stop It
Sail The Fediverse With Tuba Client for Linux
Tuba Fediverse client lets you connect with your Mastodon instance, and more
Linux Kernel 6.9 Reaches End of Life, Users Must Upgrade to Linux Kernel 6.10
This is your friendly reminder that the Linux 6.9 kernel series has reached the end of its supported life and that you should consider upgrading to Linux kernel 6.10 as soon as possible.
Games: Godot 4.3 RC 2, Confessions of a Non-Gamer, and More
Games-related articles; Mostly the latest from GamingOnLinux
Why Do I Use Linux? It's the Apps, and Here Are 7 of My Favorites
Many people say they would switch to Linux if it didn’t mean having to give up on a specific app
Microchip PIC64GX is a quad-core 64-bit RISC-V microprocessor for real-time processing
The PIC6GX MPU supports asymmetric multiprocessing (AMP) to run Linux, real-time operating systems
AMD Radeon 880M on Linux faster than Windows 11 with up to 50% performance gains in some Ryzen AI 9 365 benchmarks
A recent review tested the performance of AMD's new Ryzen AI 9 365 processor and its Radeon 880M iGPU in Ubuntu 24.04 on Linux kernel 6.10 and Windows 11 and found that the CPU and iGPU combination performed better under Linux in most scenarios
pqiv – powerful image viewer with minimal UI
pqiv is a powerful GTK-based command-line image viewer with a minimal UI
Amarok 3.1 "Tricks of the Light" released!
The Amarok Development Squad is happy to announce the immediate availability of Amarok 3.1 "Tricks of the Light"
GNOME: #159 Mounting Disks
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from July 26 to August 02
5 Linux commands to use for quickly viewing the content of files
From code and notes to configuration files (and everything in between), I have to view the content files regularly
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles