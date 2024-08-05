Free Software Leftovers
Medevel ☛ Browse the Internet as a Guest using GreenTunnel, Free and Open-source for Windows, GNU/Linux and macOS
GreenTunnel is an anti-censorship tool that bypasses DPI (Deep Packet Inspection) systems used by ISPs (Internet Service Providers) to throttle or block access to certain websites. By using DNS over HTTPS (DoH) and other techniques, GreenTunnel allows users to access the internet without restrictions.
Matthias Klumpp: Freedesktop Specs Website Update
The Freedesktop.org Specifications directory contains a list of common specifications that have accumulated over the decades and define how common desktop environment functionality works. The specifications are designed to increase interoperability between desktops. Common specifications make the life of both desktop-environment developers and especially application developers (who will almost always want to maximize the amount of GNU/Linux DEs their app can run on and behave as expected, to increase their apps target audience) a lot easier.
[...]
So, long story short: Most Freedesktop specs are written in DocBook XML. Some were plain HTML documents, some were DocBook SGML, a few were plaintext files. To make things easier to maintain, almost every specification is written in DocBook now. This also simplifies the review process and we may be able to switch to something else like AsciiDoc later if we want to. Of course, one could have switched to something else than DocBook, but that would have been a much bigger chore with a lot more broken links, and I did not want this to become an even bigger project than it already was and keep its scope somewhat narrow.
Medevel ☛ Top 9 Open-Source Free Solutions for Anonymous Internet Browsing
In today’s digital age, maintaining privacy and anonymity while browsing the internet has become increasingly important. Whether it's avoiding surveillance, protecting personal information, or bypassing geographic restrictions, the need for anonymous browsing is critical.
Medevel ☛ Documenso: Solution Revolutionize Your Document Management and Free Alternative to DocuSign
Managing documents can be a hassle, but Documenso changes the game. This open-source platform provides a streamlined solution for all your document management needs.
Say goodbye to the clutter and inefficiency of traditional document handling and embrace a smarter way to organize, store, and access your files.
Documenso is the
Medevel ☛ Stalwart is an Open-source Self-hosted Mail Server
Stalwart Labs Mail Server: A Reliable Self-Hosted Email Solution