today's leftovers
Fedora Family / IBM
Kevin Fenzi: Fedora Infrastructure musings for the first week of aug 2024
Last week was a busy one (but aren’t they all?). I did a fair bit of moving things around, and managed to quash a number more rhel7 instances: A virthost that I couldn’t get to the management on finally I was able to get into so I could reinstall it, along with moving a noc vm off it once we got it’s bridge to the mgmt network it needed. Finally we took down pdc as well. There’s still a few loose ends with it, but keeping it up wouldn’t have helped them since it wasn’t getting populated anymore. Hopefully we will get those last few things done soon.
Games
Tom's Hardware ☛ Enthusiast demos ancient MS-DOS and games running 'from the metal' on modern PC system
YouTuber tests some DOS games without emulation on a recent defective chip maker Intel Celeron, and discusses what's needed to do it on your own modern defective chip maker Intel or AMD CPU.
BSD
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2024/08/04
FINALLY cleaned out my inbox. NYCBUG Aug 7: Brian Callahan “Once again, I’ve done something no one asked for” (added after I published this) “Constructing Your Own GNU/Linux and FreeBSD Packages” at GoLUG August 7. Watch both. Beyond All Reason on OpenBSD, a video. (via) Hypercard Simulator.
Instructionals/Technical
Medevel ☛ Deploying a Django Application with MySQL Using Docker Compose
Packing Django App and MySQL within One Docker Compose File
Entrapment (Microsoft GitHub) and Security
GNOME ☛ I Entered My GitHub Credentials into a Phishing Website! [Ed: Smart enough for IBM and foolish enough to use Microsoft (GitHub). He also uses Microsoft for search. Now he blogs about his own incompetence and stupidity.]
We all think we’re smart enough to not be tricked by a phishing attempt, right? Unfortunately, I know for certain that I’m not, because I entered my GitHub password into a lookalike phishing website a year or two ago. Oops! Fortunately, I noticed right away, so I simply changed my unique, never-reused password and moved on. But if the attacker were smarter, I might have never noticed. (This particular attack website was relatively unsophisticated and proxied only an unauthenticated view of GitHub, a big clue that something was wrong.)
You might think multifactor authentication is the best defense against phishing. Nope. Although multifactor authentication is a major security improvement over passwords alone, and the particular attack that tricked me did not attempt to subvert multifactor authentication, it’s actually unfortunately pretty easy for phishers to defeat most multifactor authentication if they wish to do so:
[...]
The fake github.com appeared higher than the real github.com in the DuckDuckGo search results for whatever I was looking for at the time. :(
Cyble Inc ☛ Unveiling the SLUBStick Cross-Cache Attack on the Linux Kernel
The SLUBStick cross-cache attack has emerged as a groundbreaking method for exploiting vulnerabilities in the Linux kernel. Discovered by researchers from Graz University of Technology, this sophisticated technique affects Linux kernel versions 5.9 to 6.2 and enables attackers to gain arbitrary memory read-and-write capabilities.
