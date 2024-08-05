today's leftovers

We all think we’re smart enough to not be tricked by a phishing attempt, right? Unfortunately, I know for certain that I’m not, because I entered my GitHub password into a lookalike phishing website a year or two ago. Oops! Fortunately, I noticed right away, so I simply changed my unique, never-reused password and moved on. But if the attacker were smarter, I might have never noticed. (This particular attack website was relatively unsophisticated and proxied only an unauthenticated view of GitHub, a big clue that something was wrong.)

You might think multifactor authentication is the best defense against phishing. Nope. Although multifactor authentication is a major security improvement over passwords alone, and the particular attack that tricked me did not attempt to subvert multifactor authentication, it’s actually unfortunately pretty easy for phishers to defeat most multifactor authentication if they wish to do so:

[...]

The fake github.com appeared higher than the real github.com in the DuckDuckGo search results for whatever I was looking for at the time. :(