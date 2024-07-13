Software Leftovers
-
Applications
-
Linux Schools Server Version 15.0.0 and client version 9.0.0 are now available
The latest GNU/Linux Schools Server and client are now available for download from: https://sourceforge.net/projects/karoshi/files Both the server and client are both built using automated scripts that will create a customised distribution as an iso image.
-
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice design, UX and UI updates – TDF’s Annual Report 2023
Design has been one of the major focus points of LibreOffice in the last few years, and the Design community has produced new icon sets, new MIME type icons, a hugely improved dark mode, and improvements to the NotebookBar
-
-
-
WINE or Emulation
-
Ruben Schade ☛ Useful cross-platform desktop emulators
I haven’t done a virtualisation post in a while, so thought it’d be fun to list what’s in my current toolbox.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu Studio ☛ Ubuntu Studio: Ubuntu Studio 23.10 Has Reached End-Of-Life (EOL)
As of July 11, 2024, all flavors of Ubuntu 23.10, including Ubuntu Studio 23.10, codenamed “Mantic Minotaur”, have reached end-of-life (EOL). There will be no more updates of any kind, including security updates, for this release of Ubuntu.
If you have not already done so, please upgrade to Ubuntu Studio 24.04 LTS via the instructions provided here. If you do not do so as soon as possible, you will lose the ability without additional advanced configuration.
-