The July 2024 release of DietPi v9.6 introduces new software, enhancements, and bug fixes to enhance user experience and system performance. This update includes the addition of the IRC bouncer software package soju and several improvements across different devices and features.

Pine64 recently introduced the Quartz64 Zero, a compact and economical single board computer featuring the Rockchip RK3566T SoC. Designed for both hobbyists and commercial applications, this board offers scalable features and a guaranteed long-term supply.

The Pine64 Oz64 is an upcoming single-board computer that integrates 64-bit RISC-V cores and 64-bit ARM cores with the Sophgo SG2000 System-on-Chip. This cost-effective device offers fast wireless communication capabilities with Wi-Fi 6 and optional Power-over-Ethernet support.

Sipeed launched the Lichee Pi 3A, an advanced development board designed for various computing tasks, including embedded systems and AI development. Powered by the K1 processor, a 22nm, RISC-V 1.6GHz CPU with eight cores, it ensures efficient performance for demanding applications.

Today we are happy to publish free ebook version of our tutorial Jewel & Pearl: a Practical Guide to Command Lines & Terminal on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat" available as PDF as well as Writer's ODT. You are permitted to copy, edit, translate, print, sell and remix this book as long as you keep author's name and license unchanged. By this book, we want to help and support all Ubuntu users in both learning their own's basic command lines as well as exercising with LibreOffice altogether and these two things are important as dear readers may have known by reading The Ubuntu Buzz for years. Now happy reading and please help us share with your friends. Thank you for downloading!

Some of the biggest changes in the GNOME 47 desktop environment include support for accent colors (yes, finally!), support for using three or more fingers for touchpad gestures, XDG dialog protocol implementation, support for the DRM lease protocol, and re-implementation of support for legacy X11 cursor themes.

OBS Studio 30.2 is here three months after OBS Studio 30.1, which introduced AV1 support for VA-API and PipeWire Camera source, and brings Linux support to the native NVENC AV1 encoder, along with shared texture support to the NVENC encoder, the QuickSync encoder, and the VA-API encoder.

Packed with an 80 Wh battery and an all-aluminum chassis, TUXEDO InfinityBook Pro 14 Gen9 lets you choose between two fast processors, namely the AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS with 8 cores & 16 threads and AMD Radeon 780M graphics or the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H with 16 cores & 22 threads and Intel Arc graphics, as well as up to 96 GB DDR5 RAM and 8TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

Dubbed the “Mantic Minotaur”, Ubuntu 23.10 was released last year on October 20th and it’s an interim release that received only nine months of support with software and security updates. Ubuntu 23.10 was powered by the Linux 6.5 kernel series and featured the GNOME 45 desktop environment.

Probably the biggest highlight of Mozilla Thunderbird 128 (codename Nebula) is ESR (Extended Support Release) support, which means that the Thunderbird 128 branch will receive updates for at least a couple of years. This means that GNU/Linux distros that rely on the ESR branch will finally be able to upgrade, such as Debian.

The monthly KDE Frameworks updates continue and KDE Frameworks 6.4 is here to add JXR (JPEG XR) support to supported image formats, improve the legibility of the text in Kirigami.NavigationTabBar buttons, especially on low or medium-DPI screens, improve the accessibility of the common Kirigami.PlaceholderMessage UI component, and improve information density in Get New [thing] dialogs, which now use a more compact view style by default.

Coming one and a half months after GNOME 46.2, the GNOME 46.3 release improves performance when using multiple virtual monitors, iBus support in pop-ups, hardware-accelerated rendering when headless, back support for legacy X11 cursor themes, and Activities Overview animation when windows overlap workspaces.