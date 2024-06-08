today''s howtos
[Fixed] pkg-config script could not be found in Linux
Are you also facing the “pkg-config script could not be found” or “configure: error: pkg-config is required” error while compiling your favorite program? Then just run one of the following commands based on your GNU/Linux distribution, and the problem will be resolved.
It's FOSS ☛ 10 VLC Shortcuts to Use it Like a Pro
Why move the mouse when you can do it with a few key combinations?
Kill a Process Running on a Specific Port in GNU/Linux (via 4 Methods)
A newbie user often struggles to identify the process behind a specific listening port. Indeed, it’s not all their fault, as some listening ports are started and managed by the OS.
Hoarder: A Bookmark and Note Taking App (Install via Docker)
Hoarder is a fantastic app for keeping your notes, images, and bookmarks in a single place. It’s a free, open-source, and self-hostable application for bookmarking that offers AI-based automatic tagging and full-text search, powered by the one and only ChatGPT.
How to Install Proton Pass Desktop App on GNU/Linux (A Quick Guide)
Proton, the Swiss-based privacy company, has finally released the Proton Pass Desktop App for GNU/Linux and macOS. Following the release of the Proton Mail Desktop App in March, this was their next move to make their applications available across multiple platforms.
Linux Handbook ☛ Bash Script to Calculate Factorial of a Number
Here are a few sample example bash scripts to display the Fibonacci sequence based on a given input.
H2S Media ☛ Installing MT4 or MT5 (MetaTrader) on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Desktop
Run a script to easily install MetaTrader 5 or 4 app on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Noble GNU/Linux using WineHQ for forex trading. MetaTrader 4 (MT4) or MetaTrader 5 are popular platforms for trading forex pairs along with commodities.
Linux Handbook ☛ Bash Shell Script to Display Fibonacci Series
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install GCC on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install GCC on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. GCC, the GNU Compiler Collection, is a fundamental tool for software development on GNU/Linux systems. It is a powerful and versatile compiler that supports multiple programming languages, including C, C++, Objective-C, Fortran, Ada, and Go.
ID Root ☛ How To Install OnlyOffice on Linux Mint 21
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install OnlyOffice on Linux Mint 21. OnlyOffice is a feature-rich office suite that provides a complete set of tools for creating, editing, and collaborating on documents, spreadsheets, and presentations.
HowTo Forge ☛ Installing and Using Fail2ban on Debian 12
Fail2ban monitors log files for login failures and temporarily bans the failure-prone source IP address from accessing the host.
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Adjust Cursor Size on Ubuntu GNOME
This tutorial will help you change mouse cursor size on any computer with GNOME desktop environment by the example Ubuntu GNU/Linux. It is useful for many cases including, among them, teaching purposes on online streaming or live presentation using a projector device and to help older people or those with vision issues. We also use this on our online course in Indonesia. We wish this will really help you!
Ubuntubuzz ☛ How To Connect Google Drive Storage on Ubuntu 24.04
This tutorial will help you setup integration of Google Drive storage on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". The expected result is to enable access in the file manager, upload and download (read and write) to your Gmail account's online storage. This means Files will show youremail at gmail dot com as a new drive and you will be able to copy and paste write and delete files and folder remotely to it.
TecMint ☛ How to Install Particular Versions of Packages with Snap
Snap is a software package management platform created by Canonical for installing and managing package applications on Linux.
TecAdmin ☛ TCP/IP Ports and Protocols
A port is a communication endpoint in a network that allows a computer to distinguish between different kinds of traffic and services, identified by a number, enabling data to be sent to the correct application. A protocol is a set of rules that computers follow to communicate with each other over a network.