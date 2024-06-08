OBS Studio 30.2 Promises NVENC AV1 and Shared Texture Support on Linux

posted by Marius Nestor on Jun 08, 2024



OBS Studio 30.2 promises Linux support to the native NVENC encoder with support for NVENC AV1, Linux shared texture support for the NVENC, QuickSync, and VA-API encoders, support for Enhanced RTMP/FLV multi-track audio and video, which replaces the old metadata-based “VOD Track”, and HEVC support to WebRTC output.

It also promises support for an experimental “Hybrid MP4” output format, which combines fault-tolerance of fragmented MP4 with wide compatibility and faster access times of regular MP4. The “Hybrid MP4” supports inserting chapter markers, which are supported by most video players and editing software, via a hotkey or API.

