Security, Bad Advice, and FUD
Security Week ☛ Identities of Cybercriminals Linked to Malware Loaders Revealed
Law enforcement reveals the identities of eight cybercriminals linked to recently disrupted malware loaders.
Beta News ☛ Kaspersky releases a free virus removal tool for Linux-based systems, KVRT [Ed: Microsofters pushing unsafe proprietary software to Linux users]
TechRadar ☛ This new tool for Linux removes malware and scans for threats, and it's completely free [Ed: Giving Russia control over your PC "free of charge"]
Kaspersky has unveiled a new Linux-specific malware scanner that can protect against known threats and keep your system clean.
The KVRT tool is completely free and works using a database of known threats to scan for all kinds of malware that could be abusing legitimate applications or hoovering your data, and securely quarantines them.
CyberRisk Alliance LLC ☛ Free Kaspersky virus scanner for Linux unveiled [Ed: Why trust proprietary software, even if this wasn't from Russia?]
BleepingComputer reports that Kaspersky has launched the new free KVRT tool that enables the scanning of malware, adware, malicious programs, and other security threats in Linux systems on 64-bit architecture.
Cyber Security News ☛ Kaspersky Releases Free Malware Scanner for Linux Systems
TechRadar ☛ US government warns on critical Linux security flaw, urges users to patch immediately [Ed: This isn't so severe, but CISA became a Microsoft mouthpiece infiltrated by Microsoft people]
The vulnerability is described as a “use-after-free” flaw, found in Linux kernels from 5.14.21 up to 6.6.14. Popular Linux distros such as Debian and Ubuntu seem to be particularly vulnerable.
CyberRisk Alliance LLC ☛ CISA adds Linux kernel flaw to KEV list [Ed: Obsessing over privilege escalation while the whole infrastructure of Microsoft gets cracked, several times, by several nations]
The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has updated its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog to include a use-after-free security issue impacting Linux kernel versions from 5.14 to 6.6, tracked as CVE-2024-1086, which could be leveraged to enable arbitrary code execution and privilege escalation, SecurityWeek reports.