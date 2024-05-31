Windows TCO Leftovers

The installer file was titled JAVS Viewer Setup 8.3.7.250-1.exe. When executed, it copied the binary file fffmpeg.exe to the file path C:\Program Files (x86)\JAVS\Viewer 8\. To bypass security warnings, the installer was digitally signed, but with a signature issued to an entity called “Vanguard Tech Limited” rather than to “Justice AV Solutions Inc.,” the signing entity used to authenticate legitimate JAVS software.

fffmpeg.exe, in turn, used Windows Sockets and WinHTTP to establish communications with a command-and-control server. Once successfully connected, fffmpeg.exe sent the server passwords harvested from browsers and data about the compromised host, including hostname, operating system details, processor architecture, program working directory, and the user name.