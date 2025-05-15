Games: Moonsigil Atlas, Zotac Zone, and More

Zotac is preparing for the official debut of its second-generation gaming handheld, the Zone 2, set to be unveiled later this month at Computex 2025 in Taipei. Ahead of the show, Zotac revealed an important detail about the upcoming handheld: Zone 2 will run an ‘all-new Manjaro Linux-based OS' designed explicitly for gaming handhelds.

Development on the Zone 2 has been ongoing since Zotac first promised the device in December, followed by a prototype reveal at CES in January. Zotac's first Zone model was somewhat late to the market compared to competitors like the ROG Ally, and four months after the CES prototype reveal, it appears development is still underway for the Zone 2. There is no information regarding when the handheld will be ready for release, but some details are starting to emerge.