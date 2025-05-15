Games: Moonsigil Atlas, Zotac Zone, and More

news
Zotac unveils Zone 2 gaming handheld running Manjaro Linux
Zotac is preparing for the official debut of its second-generation gaming handheld, the Zone 2, set to be unveiled later this month at Computex 2025 in Taipei. Ahead of the show, Zotac revealed an important detail about the upcoming handheld: Zone 2 will run an ‘all-new Manjaro Linux-based OS' designed explicitly for gaming handhelds.
Development on the Zone 2 has been ongoing since Zotac first promised the device in December, followed by a prototype reveal at CES in January. Zotac's first Zone model was somewhat late to the market compared to competitors like the ROG Ally, and four months after the CES prototype reveal, it appears development is still underway for the Zone 2. There is no information regarding when the handheld will be ready for release, but some details are starting to emerge.
PC Gamer ☛ Apparently a new 'advanced' Zotac Zone will be announced at Computex and it looks like it might use a bespoke Linux OS
Ah yes, the Zotac Zone—that somewhat boring handheld gaming PC with a nice screen that struggled to make it to market. (Seriously, has anyone else seen it in stock anywhere since its supposed September 2024 launch date?). It looks like Zotac might have given up on that first version entirely and instead started to prep for a new and very different version.
Apparently, a second, 'advanced' version of the device is going to be announced at Computex next week, and will run an operating system based on Manjaro Linux. That's according to VideoCardz, which claims to have word from a Zotac PR to that effect: