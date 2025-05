news

Looking for an application to play and organize classical music in Linux? Here’s one working in process.

It’s Musicus, a free open-source application written in Rust programming language, and uses GTK4 plus LibAdwaita for modern user interface that’s designed for GNOME Desktop.