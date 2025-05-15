news

Quoting: Suriname Public Healthcare System embraces GNU Health – MyGNUSolidario | GNU Solidario —

Suriname has adopted GNU Health Hospital and Health Information System for their Public Healthcare system.

The adoption of GNU Health was announced during the press release celebrated last Friday, May 9th in Paramaribo, in the context of the country healthcare digitization campaign. They defined GNU Health as “An open source system that is both accessible and scalable”1. During the event, the Suriname Patient Portal and My Health App were also announced.