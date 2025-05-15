news
Applications: Kubernetes, Turtl, GNU Health, and More
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Kubernetes v1.33: Updates to Container Lifecycle
Kubernetes v1.33 introduces a few updates to the lifecycle of containers. The Sleep action for container lifecycle hooks now supports a zero sleep duration (feature enabled by default). There is also alpha support for customizing the stop signal sent to containers when they are being terminated.
This blog post goes into the details of these new aspects of the container lifecycle, and how you can use them.
Turtl Review: A Secure, Open-Source Alternative to Evernote and Surveillance Giant Google Keep
Are you searching for a private, secure, and open-source note-taking app? If you’re looking for an alternative to Evernote or Surveillance Giant Google Keep, Turtl might be exactly what you need. This review will explore the key features, benefits, and potential downsides of Turtl, an innovative note-taking platform that puts security and privacy first.
GNU Health: Suriname Public Healthcare System embraces GNU Health
Suriname has adopted GNU Health Hospital and Health Information System for their Public Healthcare system.
The adoption of GNU Health was announced during the press release celebrated last Friday, May 9th in Paramaribo, in the context of the country healthcare digitization campaign. They defined GNU Health as “An open source system that is both accessible and scalable”1. During the event, the Suriname Patient Portal and My Health App were also announced.
It's FOSS ☛ It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.20: KDE Widgets, Deepin Security Issues, New GNOME Player and More GNU/Linux Stuff
openSUSE is not happy with Deepin desktop team.