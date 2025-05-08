news
System76 Refreshes Serval WS Linux Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU
Powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX CPU featuring 24 cores and threads, the new Serval WS laptop features a brand-new 16-inch display with 2560×1600 (2K) resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, and 16:10 aspect ratio, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics, up to 96GB of DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, and up to 12TB PCIe 5.0 and 4.0 storage.
The new Serval WS laptop also features 2.5 GbE Ethernet, WiFi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, a multitouch touchpad, a multi-color backlit chiclet US QWERTY keyboard, Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI (with HDCP) video ports, a 5.0MP HD camera, a 2-in-1 audio Jack for headphone and microphone, and a microSD card reader.