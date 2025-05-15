Red Hat and IBM Leftovers

Network observability is one of the most critical and must-have components in your Kubernetes cluster. When networking stops or slows down, your productivity essentially grinds to a halt. Introducing Network Observability 1.8, which aligns with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4.18. While it supports older versions of OpenShift Container Platform and any Kubernetes cluster, many of the new features require OpenShift Container Platform 4.18, and specifically, OVN-Kubernetes as your container network interface (CNI).

If you read my articles on this topic, I gave a sneak peek of developer and technology preview features. In both cases, they should not be used in production until they reach general availability (GA). I also covered only the new features. If you want an overview of everything in Network Observability, check out the Network Observability documentation.