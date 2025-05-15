news
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ What's new in Network Observability 1.8
Network observability is one of the most critical and must-have components in your Kubernetes cluster. When networking stops or slows down, your productivity essentially grinds to a halt. Introducing Network Observability 1.8, which aligns with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform 4.18. While it supports older versions of OpenShift Container Platform and any Kubernetes cluster, many of the new features require OpenShift Container Platform 4.18, and specifically, OVN-Kubernetes as your container network interface (CNI).
If you read my articles on this topic, I gave a sneak peek of developer and technology preview features. In both cases, they should not be used in production until they reach general availability (GA). I also covered only the new features. If you want an overview of everything in Network Observability, check out the Network Observability documentation.
Red Hat ☛ Alternatives to creating bootc images from scratch
Image mode for Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) is a simple, consistent approach to build, deploy, and manage the operating system using container technologies. Similar to building any container, image mode begins with a base image and users can layer components and applications on top of it.
Red Hat ☛ How to update OpenStack Services on OpenShift
Red Hat OpenStack Services on OpenShift introduces a modern, cloud-native framework designed to revolutionize how you deploy, manage, monitor, and update your cloud infrastructure.
In the context of OpenStack Services on OpenShift, there are three types of releases that could be applicable for an update:
SaaS/Back End/Databases
PostgreSQL ☛ New PostgreSQL support in I.C.B.M. COBOL for GNU/Linux on x86
IBM COBOL for GNU/Linux on x86 1.2 integrates with PostgreSQL through SQL statements embedded in COBOL programs that enable you to retrieve, update, insert, and delete data from a PostgreSQL database. This integration provides a PostgreSQL coprocessor instead of a preprocessor, which means that the compiler translates the EXEC SQL statements into COBOL statements during the compilation process itself, rather than during a separate step before compilation. The COBOL for GNU/Linux coprocessor for PostgreSQL is based on the PostgreSQL ECPG preprocessor, modified to support COBOL instead of C. The coprocessor is integrated into the COBOL compiler. When a COBOL program with embedded SQL statements runs, it uses the same library that the ECPG preprocessor uses to run a C program.
