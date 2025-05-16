news
Games: Stellar Blade, Nubs! Arena, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Stellar Blade launches for PC on June 11, specifications and features revealed
SHIFT UP Corporation /PlayStation Publishing LLC today announced officially that Stellar Blade will be launching for PC on June 11. Finally, I'll get to see what people have been fussing over.
GamingOnLinux ☛ How to install, update and see what graphics driver you have on Linux and SteamOS
Here's an overview and guide to what options you have for graphics drivers on Linux, since it can at times be a little on the confusing side. This should get you going.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Nubs! Arena is a chaotic multiplayer brawler by ex-Awesomenauts devs, free for the first 24 hours
Act fast if you want a brand new free game, as Nubs! Arena from ex-Awesomenauts developers has released and it's free for the first 24 hours. This is not a free trial, it's free to keep if you add it to your account within the time limit.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Shroom and Gloom is a first-person fungus-filled deck-builder with a demo you need to try
We're getting totally spoiled with unique deck-builders lately like Moonsigil Atlas that I really can't wait for. And now Devolver Digital announced they're publishing Shroom and Gloom with a demo up now and it's glorious.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Denuvo will lock you out of games on Linux, SteamOS, Steam Deck if you keep changing Proton versions
Although for some of us this is a well-known problem, it has appeared again with the release of DOOM: The Dark Ages so it's worth a quick PSA to remind people about Denuvo activation limits with Proton on Linux, SteamOS / Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ PartyDeck is a split-screen game launcher for Linux / SteamOS
Now this is some seriously cool software and I love to see it. PartyDeck is a new tool that can help you run various games in local split-screen, even if they don't actually support it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Popular stress-testing app OCCT is coming to Steam and includes a special build for Steam Deck
OCCT recently released a supported Native Linux version of their popular fully featured stress-testing application, and now they've announced it's coming to Steam as part of a wider expansion.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Frogspin is a chaotic platformer where you spin a slot machine for crazy level modifiers
Frogspin pulled my in by the colourful and inviting sweet visuals but reading more into it, the game sounds like it becomes pure hilarious chaos due to the slot machine modifier mechanics. In development by Venturous, a mini studio based in Sweden founded by two brothers. I can't wait to try this one!