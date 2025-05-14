Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

We have now officially entered the release cycle which will become our annual “ESR” at the end of June. The code we’re writing, the features we’re adding, the bugs we’re fixing at the moment should all make their way into the next major update, to be enjoyed by millions of users. This most stable release is used by enterprises, governments and institutions who have specific requirements around consistency, long-term support, and minimized change over time.

If waiting a whole year doesn’t sound appealing to you, our Monthly release may be better suited. It offers access to the latest features, improvements, and fixes as soon as they’re ready. Watch out for an in-app invitation to upgrade or install over ESR to retain your profile settings.