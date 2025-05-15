news
IBM Red Hat Serving Microsoft and Promoting Buzzwords, False Marketing
-
LWN ☛ Podman 5.5.0 released [Ed: IBM outsourced Podman to Microsoft and proprietary software. What a joke!]
Version 5.5.0 of the Podman container-management tool has been released. Notable features include the addition of a podman machine cp command to copy files into a running Podman VM, a podman artifact extract command to copy contents of an OCI artifact to disk, and a --mount=artifact option to mount OCI artifacts into containers. See the release announcement for a full list of improvements and bug fixes.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Using RHEL confidential virtual machines to protect AI workloads on Microsoft Azure [Ed: IBM is promoting surveillance by Microsoft as "confidentiality"; IBM harms its customers for Microsoft's gain]
-
Red Hat Official ☛ From strategy to scale: Bringing AI to life in the enterprise [Ed: Buzzwords, no substance]
The reality is that getting from “we should be doing something with AI” to “we have a production-ready system running” is rarely straightforward.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Introducing 90 day Red Hat Learning Subscription Trial [Ed: Weird business model explored]
To help address this growing IT skills gap, Red Hat is now offering a new 90 day Red Hat Learning Subscription Trial as a way to explore Red Hat’s training resources in detail, enabling IT and business professionals to evaluate Red Hat technologies and skill-building courses before making an investment.