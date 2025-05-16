GTK 4.18, the PinePhone and Megapixels

news

While I have largely moved on to one of my (too) many other devices,1 whenever I pick up my original PinePhone (usually that's the 3GB/32GB postmarketOS Community Edition), I get nostalgic. It has served me well, and five years after, it's still reasonably well-supported. But the clock may be running out.

I still agree with nokzemedia that the PinePhone is in many ways "the bedrock of Mobile Linux”, as it came at an affordable price with good timing. Unfortunately we recently had to witness a nail to the PinePhone's coffin happen.1