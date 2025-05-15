Nobara 42: SteamOS alternative updated with better driver manager, custom app store, and new Linux kernel

news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 15, 2025



Nobara Linux is a Fedora-based, gaming-focussed Linux distribution whose lead developer, known as GloriousEggroll, is responsible for the ever-popular Proton-GE, a tweaked version of Valve's Proton compatibility layer. On Tuesday, May 13, GloriousEggroll announced Nobara 42, which is an iterative update to Nobara 41 but features a number of notable changes to the default configuration and the included software and drivers.

One of the biggest changes to arrive with Nobara 42 is the switch from Firefox to Brave as the default browser. The justification for this is a video bug that is present in the current Firefox version and the browsers that use Firefox as a base. When switching to Brave, the Nobara team implemented a custom policy that disables some Brave features that are commonly complained about in the FOSS community, like Brave Rewards, Brave Wallet, Brave VPN, and AI Chat. Tor is also disabled by default, and the DNS Over HTTPS Mode is set to automatic. These changes should result in a minimally intrusive Brave browsing experience, but they can be reverted by simply editing or removing the policy file, as mentioned in the update changelog.