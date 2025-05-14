news
Linus Torvalds returns to a mechanical keyboard
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Linus Torvalds returns to a mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Blues — the low-profile quiet keyboard lifestyle wasn't for him
Torvalds can't actually remember why he switched to a quieter, low profile keyboard. He isn't based in a shared office space, where a noisy mech keyboard would potentially disturb others, he muses. Nevertheless, he'd decided to give the switch half a year to stick, but has now judged the endeavor to be a failure.
-
The Register UK ☛ Linus Torvalds goes back to a mechanical keyboard
“I gave it half a year thinking I'd get used it, but I'm back to the noisy clackety-clack of clicky blue Cherry switches,” he wrote, referring to the mechanical key switches made by German company Cherry, which promotes them as “clicky and noticeable” as they produce both tactile and audible feedback with every keystroke.