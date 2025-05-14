news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Purism, and ESP32
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ What do we even mean by digital literacy?
Digital literacy in the classroom is about more than skills. It's about fairness, access, and critical thinking.
-
Purism ☛ FBI Raises Alarm on Encrypted Messaging Apps: A New Front in the Battle for Digital Privacy and National Security
As attackers continue breaching U.S. telecom infrastructure, the FBI has issued a stark warning: Americans should move away from insecure SMS messaging and toward encrypted platforms. But the story doesn’t end there.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ LILYGO T-Embed SI4732 Combines ESP32 S3 with All Band Radio Tuning
LILYGO has introduced a new version of its T-Embed series that incorporates the SI4732 A10 tuner module. This version supports AM, FM, shortwave, and longwave radio bands in a handheld format that visually resembles devices like the Flipper Zero.