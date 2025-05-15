“There are two classes of things that we use to defend the user. One is you obviously harden the system, so you try to lock things down, you prevent many forms of attacks," says Dave Kleidermacher, vice president of engineering at Android’s security and privacy division. "But two is you can't always prevent every attack entirely. But if you can detect that you've been compromised, you can take some sort of corrective action. In consumer security on mobile this detection has never really been a possibility, so that's one of the big things we've done here."