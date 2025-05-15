Other Sites
On 14 May 2020, the Global Encryption Coalition (GEC) launched to promote and defend the use of strong encryption around the world.
That's why today, we are excited to introduce oniux: a small command-line utility providing Tor network isolation for third-party applications using Linux namespaces. Built on Arti, and onionmasq, oniux drop-ships any Linux program into its own network namespace to route it through Tor and strips away the potential for data leaks. If your work, activism, or research demands rock-solid traffic isolation, oniux delivers it.
Archinstall 3.0.5 is here to add support for the Labwc Wayland window-stacking compositor, Niri scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor, River dynamic tiling Wayland compositor, and XMonad dynamically tiling X11 window manager that is written and configured in Haskell, as profiles.
Ubuntu 24.10 was released on October 10th, 2024, and will be supported for a couple more months, until July 2025. Since this isn’t an LTS (Long Term Support) release, users might want to consider upgrading to Ubuntu 25.04 as soon as possible.
LILYGO has introduced a new version of its T-Embed series that incorporates the SI4732 A10 tuner module. This version supports AM, FM, shortwave, and longwave radio bands in a handheld format that visually resembles devices like the Flipper Zero.
PINE64 has shared early details of the ALPHA-One, a compact generative AI agent powered by the RISC-V-based StarPro64 SBC. Priced at $329.99, the device is aimed at developers and testers, and comes preloaded with a 7 billion parameter LLM running in a Docker container.
- BRICS and GNU/Linux Revisited [original]
- The demise of Windows is measurable
- Arch Linux Installer Now Supports Labwc, Niri, and River Wayland Compositors
- Archinstall, the menu-based installer for the Arch Linux distribution, has been updated today to version 3.0.5, the fifth maintenance update in the Archinstall 3.0 series, bringing some new features and many bug fixes.
- 'End of 10' offers hope and help to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade
- Windows 10 support is ending
- Removal of Deepin Desktop from openSUSE due to Packaging Policy Violation
- The Deepin desktop environment (DDE) is part of the Deepin Linux distribution
- Linus Torvalds returns to a mechanical keyboard
- after Cherry
- Sorting Out the ~250,000 Pages in This Site [original]
- Search soon?
- ZOTAC GAMING ZONE Handheld getting a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 prototype with a Manjaro Linux-based OS
- Hardware vendor ZOTAC have announced they're working on a new ZOTAC GAMING ZONE Handheld, with a prototype that will be shown off at COMPUTEX 2025 running Linux
- NordVPN Linux App Updated with New GUI
- NordVPN has announced a major update to its Linux app
- Games: Handhelds, Godot, XBox Mass Layoffs, and More
- Shotcut 25.05 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Alpha Strobe Video Filter
- Shotcut 25.05 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems written in Qt and MLT.
- Android is making stolen phones unusable with enhanced theft protection
- Security and Fake Security
- IBM Red Hat Serving Microsoft and Promoting Buzzwords, False Marketing
- Nobara 42: SteamOS alternative updated with better driver manager, custom app store, and new Linux kernel
- Nobara Linux 42 packs a handful of interesting upgrades over the previous version of the gaming-centric Linux distribution
- Best Free and Open Source Software
- Games: Steam Data Breach, Mesa Changes, Moonsigil Atlas, and More
- LWN on Linux Kernel and the 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit
- Debian's AWKward essential set
- Simon Josefsson observed that the Fedora project's container images do not have an AWK interpreter
- Today in Techrights
- You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 24.10 to Ubuntu 25.04, Here’s How
- After almost a month of waiting, Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) users can finally upgrade their installations to the latest Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release.
- The fullscreen Google Account switcher on Android is just bad
- Grafana 12 Observability Platform Released with Major Upgrades
- Grafana 12 observability platform lands with Drilldown GA
- RHEL 10 quietly leaks ahead of Red Hat Summit
- Red Hat appears to have quietly made RHEL 10 available to paying customers
- GNOME 49 Finally to Use Showtime as Default Video Player
- Due to GTK4 port, GNOME introduced some new core apps to replace the old ones
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Free and Open Source Software
- Proprietary Traps and Openwashing
- Security Leftovers
- Programming Leftovers
- GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
- Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
- KDE GSoC 2025 and KDE India Conference 2025
- FreeBSD is an operating system powering servers and desktops
- Fedora Reports and New Version of Flatpak Released
- Open Hardware/Modding: PicoEMP, Arduino, and More
- Applications: Syslog-ng, Kubernetes, Istio, and More
- Desktop/Laptop GNU/Linux
- The 5 most customizable Linux desktop environments - when you want it your way
- today's howtos
- today's howtos
- Red Hat Leftovers and Purchase of Hype/Buzzwords (Jounce)
- Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Purism, and ESP32
- Mozilla on Firefox Accessibility and Future Features
- Wintel TCO (Windows and Intel)
- Android Leftovers
- Android and Wear OS are getting their biggest visual overhaul in years with Material 3 Expressive
- Games: Saleblazers, Granvir: Zero Front, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and More
- Inkscape 1.4.2 Adds Initial Support for Importing Vectornator / Linearity Curve Files
- Inkscape 1.4.2 has been released today as the second maintenance update to the Inkscape 1.4 series of this open-source, cross-platform, and free SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) editor for Linux, macOS, and Windows.
- Fedora-Based Nobara Linux Goes Rolling
- Nobara Linux 42 adopts Brave as default, offers kernel 6.14, GNOME 48, KDE 6.3.4
- Best Free and Open Source Software
- Slimbook Titan report 6 - Yup, I'm happy
- Two years ago, I bought a Slimbook Titan, a beefy machine running Linux
- RISC-V and RISE Partner to a Take a Role in the Yocto Project
- The Yocto Project, RISC-V and the Rise Project working together in tandem can’t be anything but good for the macrocosmic open source universe
- 10 things I always do after installing Ubuntu to instantly improve the experience
- Now that the dust has cleared from the grand unleashing of Ubuntu 25.04
- GNU/Linux Leftovers
- Updates From the 'Debian Family'
- Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
- Security Leftovers
- Events: FOSSY, Superbooth, FOSDEM, LinuxFest Northwest
- Programming Leftovers
- Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, ESP32, and More
- Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Destination Linux
- Kernel: Bcachefs Benchmarks, CVE-2024-26809, AMD GPU driven via USB3
- Applications: Kubernetes, asciinema, Newsflash, and Traefik Proxy
- today's howtos
- Today in Techrights
- [GNOME's] The Elephant in the Room
- Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
- Security Leftovers
- today's howtos
- FreeBSD and OpenBSD updates
- Android Leftovers
- Android launches new protections against phone call scammers
- Neptune OS — A German Distro With a Multimedia Focus
- Quick, think of a Linux distro named after a planet
- Open Hardware/Modding: RP2350 and Arduino Nano
- Android Leftovers
- How to watch Google’s Android Show: I/O Edition today
- I turned my vanilla Debian system into a killer home server with these 5 packages
- As someone who uses Debian on a daily basis due to its stable nature
- Linux 6.15-rc6
- new RC is out
- nip4 is an image processing spreadsheet
- This Week in KDE Apps
- Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
- Games: Retro, SteamOS, Steam Deck, and More
- The Death of Windows 10 Could Net You a Bunch of Free Linux PCs
- E-waste? More like free stuff! Businesses are about to start dumping their perfectly fine (and sometimes powerful) PCs because Windows 11 won't run on them. But Linux will.
- Broken Telephone or Real Mass Layoffs at Microsoft Today? (May 13 2025) [original]
- Ubuntu 25.04 Upgrades Set to Go Live Again Soon
- If you’ve been patiently waiting to do an in-place upgrade to Ubuntu 25.04 from 24.10
- marcador is a minimal bookmark manager
- This project is heavily inspired by buku
- GNOME: An accessibility update
- Is Fedora accessible now
- Today in Techrights
- Some of the latest articles