Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, ESP32, and More

LTSpice is a tool that every electronics nerd should have at least a basic knowledge of. Those of us who work professionally in the analog and power worlds rely heavily on the validity of our simulations. It’s one of the basic skills taught at college, and essential to truly understand how a circuit behaves. [Mano] has quite a collection of videos about the tool, and here is a great video explanation of how a bootstrap circuit works, enabling a high-side driver to work in the context of driving a simple buck converter. However, before understanding what a bootstrap is, we need to talk a little theory.