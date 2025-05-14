news
Free and Open Source Software
Docmost is a collaborative wiki and documentation software
Docmost is an open-source alternative to the likes of Notion and Confluence. Whether you’re managing a wiki, a knowledge base, or extensive project documentation, Docmost provides the tools you need to create, collaborate, and share knowledge effortlessly.
Docmost has support for Spaces. You can create Spaces for different teams, projects, or departments depending on your needs. Each Space comes with its own permissions.
The rich text editor has support for markdown shortcuts.
AppFlowy is an open source alternative to Notion
Bring projects, wikis, and teams together with AI. AppFlowy is the AI collaborative workspace where you achieve more without losing control of your data. The leading open source Notion alternative.
crumbs is a bookmarking system for the command line
crumbs is a command-line utility for the shell, for storing commands under a meaningful name in a hierarchy.
Blackbody is a thermogram viewer
Blackbody is a thermogram viewer. It allows viewing FLIR and TIFF images, giving control over the render settings.
Gray Duck Mail - modern group email discussion lists
Gray Duck Mail monitors a remote mail server for messages and processes them by relaying the message to all list members. Gray Duck Mail also automatically handles user subscriptions, unsubscription requests, and email bounces. Gray Duck Mail works with any external email host that allows for POP3/SMTP connections and message forwarding or aliasing. Gray Duck Mail relies totally on an external mail provider, allowing you to use an existing web host or email account.
Gray Duck Mail provides a web administration interface for basic system interaction. The web interface allows an administrator to create and remove distribution lists, create and remove list contacts, browse message archives, and access basic administration actions like importing and exporting copies of the local database, care should be taken to make sure those files are not accessible to the public.
