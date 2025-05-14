Free and Open Source Software

Docmost is an open-source alternative to the likes of Notion and Confluence. Whether you’re managing a wiki, a knowledge base, or extensive project documentation, Docmost provides the tools you need to create, collaborate, and share knowledge effortlessly.

Docmost has support for Spaces. You can create Spaces for different teams, projects, or departments depending on your needs. Each Space comes with its own permissions.

The rich text editor has support for markdown shortcuts.