news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 16, 2025



Quoting: In celebration of accessibility – feaneron —

Given the principles of free software, one would think it would be the best possible place to advocate for accessibility. After all, there’s a collection of ideologically motivated individuals trying to craft desktops to themselves and other fellow humans. And yet, when you look at the current state of accessibility on the Linux desktop, you couldn’t possibly call it good, not even sufficient.

It’s a tough situation that’s forcing people who need assistive technologies out of these spaces.

I think accessibility on the Linux desktop is in a particularly difficult position due to a combination of poor incentives and historical factors...