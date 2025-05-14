news
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
Debian Family
Sergio Talens-Oliag: Running dind with sysbox
When I configured
forgejo-actionsI used a
docker-compose.yamlfile to execute the
runnerand a
dindcontainer configured to run using privileged mode to be able to build images with it; as mentioned on my post about my setup, the use of the privileged mode is not a big issue for my use case, but reduces the overall security of the
On a work chat the other day someone mentioned that the GitLab documentation about using kaniko says it is no longer maintained (see the
kanikoissue #3348) so we should look into alternatives for kubernetes clusters.
Ben Hutchings: Report for Debian BSP near Leuven in April 2025
On 26th and 27th April we held a Debian bug-squashing party near Leuven, Belgium. Several longstanding and new Debian contributors gathered to work through some of the highest priority bugs affecting the upcoming reelase of Debian 13 “trixie”.
We were hosted by the Familia community centre in Tildonk. As this venue currently does not have an Internet connection, we brought a mobile hotspot and a local Debian mirror.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Kev Quirk ☛ 📝 13 May 2025 at 10:19 - I'm really enjoying Ubuntu ...
I'm really enjoying #Ubuntu, but the single most annoying thing is that a number of apps are blurry to the point of being unusable, thanks to fractional scaling. I believe it's a Wayland issue. 😟
Anyone know of a fix?
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Canonical Donating $120,000 to Open Source Projects This Year [Ed: Canonical Will Give You Money Only If You Work for Microsoft!
