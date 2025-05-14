Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers

When I configured forgejo-actions I used a docker-compose.yaml file to execute the runner and a dind container configured to run using privileged mode to be able to build images with it; as mentioned on my post about my setup, the use of the privileged mode is not a big issue for my use case, but reduces the overall security of the

On a work chat the other day someone mentioned that the GitLab documentation about using kaniko says it is no longer maintained (see the kaniko issue #3348) so we should look into alternatives for kubernetes clusters.