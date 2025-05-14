news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Inkscape ☛ 2-in-1 release – Inkscape 1.4.2 is out!
With lots of fixes, some smaller improvements and even a few new features around file format support, we believe it was well worth the wait.
Here's a summary of what to expect from the new release: [...]
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice Quality Assurance (QA) in 2024 – TDF’s Annual Report
Quality Assurance (QA) is a cornerstone of the LibreOffice project, thanks to the activity of a large number of volunteers and the feedback of many users who help in reporting bugs and regressions
Education
RIPE ☛ RIPE 90 Daily Meeting Blog
RIPE 90 takes place in Lisbon - the very city where RIPE Labs was first introduced to the community sixteen years ago at RIPE 59. As always, you can view the slides, you can watch the recordings, but if you're wondering what's really happening at the RIPE Meeting, read the daily meeting blog!
