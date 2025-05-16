news
BSD: ERSPAN and BSD Now
-
Undeadly ☛ erspan(4) committed to -current
erspan(4), the ERSPAN collection driver created by David Gwynne (dlg@) [and about which we recently reported] has been committed to the tree: [...]
-
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 611: Ghosty Things
GhostBSD: From Usability to Struggle and Renewal, Why You Can’t Trust Hey Hi (AI) to Tune ZFS, Introducing bpflogd(8): capture packets via BPF to log files, What I'd do as a College Freshman in 2025, FreeBSD and KDE Plasma generations, Improvements to the FreeBSD CI/CD systems, FreeBSD as a Workstation, and more