news
today's howtos
-
Download Entire Website in Linux
Efficiently download entire websites using wget with this comprehensive guide covering essential parameters, best practices, and ethical considerations for website archiving.
-
Install NVIDIA driver kernel Module CUDA and Pyrit on Kali GNU/Linux – CUDA, Pyrit and Cpyrit-cuda
In this guide, I will show how to install NVIDIA driver kernel Module CUDA, replace stock Pyrit, and install Cpyrit.
-
Install proprietary NVIDIA driver on Kali GNU/Linux – NVIDIA Accelerated GNU/Linux Graphics Driver
This guide explains how to install proprietary “NVIDIA Accelerated GNU/Linux Graphics Driver” or NVIDIA driver on Kali GNU/Linux system.
-
Linux Journal ☛ Ubuntu Security Reinvented: Hardening Your System with AppArmor
In an age where data breaches and cyber threats are growing both in frequency and sophistication, securing your GNU/Linux system is more important than ever. Ubuntu, one of the most popular GNU/Linux distributions, comes with a powerful security tool that many users overlook — AppArmor. Designed to provide a robust layer of defense, AppArmor enhances Ubuntu's built-in security model by confining programs with access control profiles.
This article will walk you through the ins and outs of AppArmor, explain why it's a crucial part of a hardened Ubuntu system, and teach you how to leverage it to protect your environment.
-
Step failed: Installing the system or Installing step failed : Install the system at 80% or The failing step is install the system error on Kali Linux
When I tried to install Kali GNU/Linux 1.0.6 today, I got an error.
-
How to Install draw.io Desktop on FunOS
Creating diagrams, flowcharts, mind maps, and network schematics is essential for many users, whether for work, education, or software development. draw.io Desktop is a powerful, free, and open-source application that makes this task easier and more efficient.
-
Install AMD ATI proprietary fglrx driver in Kali GNU/Linux 1.0.6
Kali dev team added new version of AMD ATI proprietary fglrx driver which is now available via Kali GNU/Linux repositories.
-
Cracking Wifi WPA/WPA2 passwords using pyrit cowpatty in Kali Linux
Cracking Wifi WPA/WPA2 passwords using pyrit cowpatty– with cuda or calpp in Kali GNU/Linux There are just too many guides on Cracking Wifi WPA/WPA2 passwords using different methods.