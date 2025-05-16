Unit testing in R. You know, those small functions that ensure your code works flawlessly—even when you’re on vacation or writing new modules at 2 a.m. But let’s be honest: when it comes to testing user interactions or external resources, things can quickly turn into a headache. What do you do when your code requires a file selection dialog or a connection to an API that takes forever to respond? No way you want to block everything just for a test!

In those cases, it’s time to get clever. The idea isn’t to give up on testing, but to cleverly bypass what’s problematic. That’s where a well-known technique comes in: mocking.