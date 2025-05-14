news
Programming Leftovers
-
LWN ☛ Guix project migrating to Codeberg
The Guix project has announced that it is migrating all of its Git repositories, as well as bug tracking and patch tracking, from Savannah to the Codeberg Git forge.As a user, the main change is that your channels.scm configuration files, if they refer to the git.savannah.gnu.org URL, should be changed to refer to https://codeberg.org/guix/guix.git once migration is complete. But don't worry: guix pull will tell you if/when you need to update your config files and the old URL will remain a mirror for at least a year anyway.
-
Sergio Talens-Oliag: Playing with vCluster
After my previous posts related to Argo CD (one about argocd-autopilot and another with some usage examples) I started to look into Kluctl (I also plan to review Flux, but I’m more interested on the
kluctlapproach right now).
-
Taavi Väänänen: lua entry thread aborted: runtime error: bad request
The Wikimedia Cloud VPS shared web proxy has an interesting architecture: the management API writes an entry for each proxy to a Redis database, and the web server in use (Nginx with Lua support from
ngx_http_lua_module) looks up the backend server URL from Redis for each request. This is maybe not how I would design this today, but the basic design dates back to 2013 and has served us well ever since.
-
Perl / Raku
-
Rakulang ☛ Rakudo Weekly 2025.19 A HARC In Time
Steve Roe continued their stack of essays on HARC with a fourth episode: HARC Stack: Semantic Time in which they show how to do it right without repeating yourself! Alexey’s Corner Alexey Melezhik provided a brief overview of Sparky’s architecture design, a distributed jobs framework for orchestration of remote tasks (/r/rakulang /c/rakulang comments).
-
-
Python
-
Collabora ☛ Unleashing gst-python-ml: Python-powered ML analytics for GStreamer pipelines
Powerful video analytics pipelines are easy to make when you're well-equipped. Combining GStreamer and Machine Learning frameworks are the perfect duo to run complex models across multiple streams.
-
-
Standards/Consortia
-
Jim Nielsen ☛ Notes from the Chrome Team’s “Blink principles of web compatibility”
“Hold up,” you might say. “Breaking changes? But there’s no breaking changes on the web!?”
Well, as outlined in their Surveillance Giant Google Doc, “don’t break anyone ever” is a bit unrealistic. Here’s their rationale:
The Chromium project aims to reduce the pain of breaking changes on web developers. But Chromium’s mission is to advance the web, and in some cases it’s realistically unavoidable to make a breaking change in order to do that. Since the web is expected to continue to evolve incrementally indefinitely, it’s essential to its survival that we have some mechanism for shedding some of the mistakes of the past.
-