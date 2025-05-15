news
Microsoft Broke Linux PCs; Now Microsoft Sites Credit It With 'Fixing' What It Broke (a Year Later)
-
Neowin ☛ Linux backdoored Windows 11 dual boot to finally play well as Abusive Monopolist Microsoft fixes nine-month old bug [Ed: Vandalism by the company]
Microsoft has finally fixed a nine-month old bug that would not let backdoored Windows 11 PCs dual boot with Linux.
-
Bleeping Computer ☛ Microsoft fixes Linux boot issues on dual-boot Windows systems
This issue is triggered by a Secure Boot Advanced Targeting (SBAT) update that blocks UEFI shim bootloaders vulnerable to exploits targeting the CVE-2022-2601 GRUB2 Secure Boot bypass.