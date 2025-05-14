news
Programming Leftovers
Outlook Publishing India Pvy Ltd ☛ Microsoft Lays Off TypeScript Veteran Ron Buckton Amid 6,000-Job Cut Restructuring [Ed: Failing attempt to kill JS]
Ron Buckton, a former senior software development engineer at Microsoft who contributed to the development of the TypeScript compiler and language service in native code, was among the 6,000 employees laid off by the company on Tuesday.
Tony Finch ☛ the penultimate conditional syntax
About half a year ago I encountered a paper bombastically titled “the ultimate conditional syntax”. It has the attractive goal of unifying pattern match with boolean if tests, and its solution is in some ways very nice. But it seems over-complicated to me, especially for something that’s a basic work-horse of programming.
Sandor Dargo ☛ Declaring a friendship to self
Recently, I ran into some code where a class declared itself as a friend. I was quite surprised to see that and at a second glance, I realised that there were 2 characters difference in a relatively long class name. But my curiosity was already awakened.
Are there situations when a class should include a friendship declaration to itself?
Max Bernstein ☛ Writing that changed how I think about PL
Every so often I come across a paper, blog post, or (occasionally) video that completely changes how I think about a topic in programming languages and compilers. For some of these posts, I can’t even remember how I thought about the idea before reading it—it was that impactful.
Here are some of those posts in no particular order: [...]
Julia Language Blog Aggregator ☛ Open Source Component-Based Modeling with ModelingToolkit
PyData is an educational program of NumFOCUS, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization in the United States. PyData provides a forum for the international community of users and developers of data analysis tools to share ideas and learn from each other. The global PyData network promotes discussion of best practices, new approaches, and emerging technologies for data management, processing, analytics, and visualization. PyData communities approach data science using many languages, including (but not limited to) Python, Julia, and R.
Kivikakk ☛ mi pila
A few weeks (months?) ago I thought it’d be neat to have a little pop-up window visualising the output of jj, so I could look at the changelog graph change in real-time as I did commands, rather than checking Tl (jj log) repeatedly.
[Repeat] GNU ☛ Migrating to Codeberg
The Guix project will be migrating all its repositories along with bug tracking and patch tracking to Codeberg within a month. This decision is the result of a collective consensus-building process that lasted several months. This post shows the upcoming milestones in that migration and discusses what it will change for people using Guix and for contributors.
Education
Paolo Melchiorre ☛ My DjangoCon Europe 2025
Like every time after a conference I feel the need to recharge and resume all the commitments put on hold and I end up letting too much time pass for it to make sense to publish an article about my experience.
This year however I decided to embrace the approach of not waiting to have something perfect, so I decided to publish an article with all the Mastodon posts related to my experience in Dublin. Many of the people I met and the experiences I had are missing but the main ones are there.
I could however update this article with some of my thoughts on the conference.
Rlang ☛ Multi-language pipelines with rixpress
Rlang ☛ Notes on DEseq2 design
My note from today's lab meeting:For senario like Rambo's project, where in a case-control two group comparison, each subject has multiple repeats (or multiple time points).
Rlang ☛ Spatial machine learning with caret
This is the second part of a blog post series on spatial machine learning with R.
You can find the list of other blog posts in this series in part one.
Perl / Raku
Perl ☛ Perl-Critic-Community-v1.0.4 - Community-inspired Perl::Critic policies
Changes for version v1.0.4 - 2024-12-28
Python
Misty De Méo ☛ The Database Row That Did and Didn't Exist - The Future Is Now
Every now and then, I run into a bug so mystifying on its face I know it’s going to be a journey just from the error message. This is one of those stories.
I work at a Python shop right now, and we were upgrading an app to Django 5. There are a few breaking changes, but nothing too unexpected or out of the ordinary. Everything was working great in our development environment, but once we deployed to our QA environment we noticed something very strange—an IntegrityError exception telling us that an object couldn’t be saved because the primary key already existed in the database.
The New Stack ☛ How a Python Processing Engine Speeds Time Series Data Processing
Time series data is information collected at specific time intervals: sensor readings, server performance or stock prices. Understanding how things change over time is essential to making decisions based on those trends. Collecting time series data helps teams monitor, forecast and respond to events quickly. But these actions are most valuable when they’re acted on in real time.
Real-time data fuels the systems we depend on: from industrial sensors to SaaS platforms. But the more data we collect, the harder it becomes to organize, analyze and act on it fast enough to make a meaningful difference.
