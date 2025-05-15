news
Linux Kernel and Graphics Leftovers
Kernel Space
Tor ☛ Introducing oniux: Kernel-level Tor isolation for any Linux app | The Tor Project
When launching privacy-critical apps and services, developers want to make sure that every packet really only goes through Tor. One mistyped proxy setting–or a single system-call outside the SOCKS wrapper–and your data is suddenly on the line.
That's why today, we are excited to introduce oniux: a small command-line utility providing Tor network isolation for third-party applications using Linux namespaces. Built on Arti, and onionmasq, oniux drop-ships any Linux program into its own network namespace to route it through Tor and strips away the potential for data leaks. If your work, activism, or research demands rock-solid traffic isolation, oniux delivers it.
WCCF Tech ☛ AMD Kicks Off Early Development of Zen 6 CPUs, Pushes First Patch On Linux To Pave The Way For Further Enablement
AMD has started to prep for its next-gen "Zen 6" CPUs, as the firm has pushed the very first patch on Linux based on the architecture.
AMD Starts Preparing For Zen 6 Products At Linux, Indicating That We Will See More Information About Next-Gen CPUs Soon
Team Red has been pretty active on Linux regarding releasing enablement for its CPUs on the platform, way earlier than other operating systems. The tradition seems to continue with Zen 6 as well, and as spotted by Phoronix, the firm has queued the first Zen 6 patch for the Linux kernel, suggesting that AMD has now shifted its focus towards the next-gen architecture. While the patch hasn't revealed anything interesting yet, it is seen as a baseline for all the future work on Zen 6 CPUs, which will provide us with more information about the architecture.
Graphics Stack
Matt Keeter ☛ Gradients are the new intervals
At the New England Symposium on Graphics, James Tompkin compared graphics researchers to magpies: they're easily distracted by shiny objects and pretty renderings.
While this is true, the analogy also holds from a different angle: when I'm reading graphics papers, I'm constantly looking for ideas to steal bring back to my nest.
Researchers at IRIT and Adobe Research recently published a paper that's full of interesting ideas, and I'd like to talk about it.
