Linux Kernel and Graphics Leftovers

AMD has started to prep for its next-gen "Zen 6" CPUs, as the firm has pushed the very first patch on Linux based on the architecture.

Team Red has been pretty active on Linux regarding releasing enablement for its CPUs on the platform, way earlier than other operating systems. The tradition seems to continue with Zen 6 as well, and as spotted by Phoronix, the firm has queued the first Zen 6 patch for the Linux kernel, suggesting that AMD has now shifted its focus towards the next-gen architecture. While the patch hasn't revealed anything interesting yet, it is seen as a baseline for all the future work on Zen 6 CPUs, which will provide us with more information about the architecture.