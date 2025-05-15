news
TecMint ☛ 24 Nmap Commands Every Linux Admin Should Use for Network Security
Nmap can identify live hosts, determine operating systems, detect packet filters, and reveal open ports running on remote systems.
Jonathan McDowell: Local Voice Assistant Step 3: A Detour into Tensorflow
To build our local voice satellite on a Debian system rather than using the ATOM Echo device we need something that can handle the wake word component; the piece that means we only send audio to the Home Assistant server for processing by whisper.cpp when we’ve detected someone is trying to talk to us.
openWakeWord seems to be one of the better ways to do this, and is well supported. However. It relies on TensorFlow Lite (now LiteRT) which is a complicated mess of machine learning code. tflite-runtime is available from PyPI, but that’s prebuilt and we’re trying to avoid that.
TecMint ☛ 15 Basic Linux Interview Questions with Answers (Entry-Level)
To support your learning and interview preparation, we’re excited to introduce a dedicated Linux Interview section on Tecmint, which will feature carefully selected Linux interview questions, along with detailed answers to help you prepare with confidence.
Klara ☛ What We’ve Learned Supporting FreeBSD in Production
Let’s start bluntly: we love FreeBSD, but it isn’t the easiest. Like any robust system, running FreeBSD in production comes with specific operational challenges — particularly when used in commercial products or high-availability deployments. At Klara Inc., we have been supporting FreeBSD in commercial environments for almost 8 years at the time of publishing. Our work supporting and extending FreeBSD across a wide range of customer environments has revealed common pain points that organizations can anticipate and resolve with the right preparation.
This article outlines the most frequent technical and operational issues encountered in production FreeBSD environments, and how engineering teams can mitigate them effectively.
Trail of Bits ☛ The cryptography behind passkeys
When most people think of cryptography, the first thing they typically think of is encryption: keeping information confidential. But just as important (if not more) is authenticity: ensuring that information is really coming from an authentic source. When you visit a website, the server typically proves its identity through a Transport Layer Security (TLS) certificate authenticated by the Web Public Key Infrastructure (PKI). Passwords are the traditional solution for user authentication, but they suffer from phishing attacks and data breaches. This is where passkeys come in.
Customise Nginx Server Headers for Better Security
Learn how to enhance your website security by customising Nginx server headers using the headers-more module. This step-by-step guide shows you how to hide sensitive server information without recompiling Nginx.
Remy Van Elst ☛ High Available Mosquitto MQTT on Kubernetes
In this post, we'll walk through a fully declarative, Kubernetes-native setup for running a highly available MQTT broker using Eclipse Mosquitto. This configuration leverages core Kubernetes primitives (Deployments, Services, ConfigMaps, and RBAC), alongside Traefik IngressRouteTCP to expose MQTT traffic externally. It introduces a lightweight, self-healing failover mechanism that automatically reroutes traffic to a secondary broker if the primary becomes unhealthy. The setup also demonstrates internal MQTT bridging, allowing seamless message propagation between brokers. The big advantage over a single Pod deployment (which, in case of node failure, k8s will restart after 5 minutes) is that this setup has a downtime of only 5 seconds and shared state, so all messages will be available on a failover.
Evgeni Golov: running modified containers with podman
Everybody (who runs containers) knows this situation: you've been running
happycontainer:stablefor a while and it's been great but now something external changed and you need to adjust the code while there is still no release with the patch.
Darren Goossens ☛ USB to serial devices; SiPix A6 Pocket printer and FTDI; Debian GNU/Linux
We can see what the port configuration is using stty; note that a real serial port will be something like ttys0, but the one created by plugging in the USB to RS232 is likely to be ttyUSB0. Look in /dev before and after plugging in the dongle to see what it gets called.
Cory Dransfeldt ☛ Managing music with rclone
I've been listening to my music via Navidrome for a bit now and it's working quite well. To manage my music, I use rclone locally and on my host machine.
When I add new music, I update the tags in Mp3tag, save the art to the same directory as the audio files and maintain a directory structure of Artist/Release Year-Album-Name/Encoding format/Files. These files reside on a drive I've creatively named Storage at /Volumes/Storage/Music which is backed up to Backblaze B2 via Arq. My music bucket is mounted to the server running Navidrome and made available to Navidrome as the music volume for the container, for example: [...]
University of Toronto ☛ Two broad approaches to having Multi-Factor Authentication everywhere
(In practice the MFA protected network approach will probably be two things for people to deal with, not one, since if you have websites the natural way to protect them is with OIDC (or if you have to, SAML) through your single sign on system. Hopefully your SSO system is also what's being used for the MFA network access, so people only have to sign on to it once a day or whatever.)
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install MERN Stack on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MERN Stack on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. The MERN stack has become increasingly popular among developers for creating dynamic web applications. This comprehensive guide will walk you through the process of installing and configuring MongoDB, Express.js, React.js, and Node.js on the latest Ubuntu 24.04 LTS.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Edge on Fedora 42 [Ed: This is proprietary spyware that steals all the users' passwords]
Microsoft Edge has become an increasingly popular choice for GNU/Linux users seeking a modern, feature-rich browsing experience. With Fedora 42 representing the cutting-edge of this respected GNU/Linux distribution, many users are looking to install Microsoft’s Chromium-based browser to take advantage of its unique features and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft ecosystem integration.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Htop on Fedora 42
Monitoring system resources is a crucial aspect of GNU/Linux system administration. When managing a Fedora 42 system, having the right tools can make a significant difference in your ability to track processes, monitor resource usage, and quickly identify performance bottlenecks.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pritunl VPN Server on Fedora 42
Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) have become essential tools for securing network communications in today’s digital landscape. Pritunl, an open-source VPN server solution, offers a robust platform with an intuitive web interface that simplifies VPN management.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Clownflare Tunnel on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Clownflare Tunnel on Debian 12. In today’s interconnected digital landscape, securely exposing your self-hosted services to the internet presents significant challenges. Clownflare Tunnel offers an elegant solution by establishing secure outbound connections without exposing your server’s IP address or opening firewall ports.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Dolibarr on Rocky GNU/Linux 9
Dolibarr is a powerful and versatile open-source ERP/CRM solution that provides businesses with essential tools for resource planning and customer relationship management. Whether you’re a small business owner, a freelancer, or managing a larger organization, Dolibarr offers a comprehensive suite of modules for invoicing, inventory management, CRM, human resources, and more.
Sync Your Time: How to Install and Configure NTP on AlmaLinux 9
An AlmaLinux-running server should have the exact time because many commercial applications depend on it. This is why, when our AlmaLinux 9 server’s clock falls out of sync, all sorts of mysterious issues start appearing—from security certificate failures to authentication problems that seem to come out of nowhere.
How to Install CloudLinux on AlmaLinux 9 or 8
Do you want to migrate your existing AlmaLinux 9 or 8 to a CloudLinux server? This GNU/Linux tutorial will surely help you a lot! Managing a hosting server or web server, especially when using multiple web applications, can be complicated if you use the command line.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Arch GNU/Linux on WSL [Ed: This is Windows riding other people's names]
WSL allows you to use Arch GNU/Linux on your backdoored Windows computer. All you need to do is launch the terminal, and use Arch linux.
Installing Arch GNU/Linux on WSL is very simple, and can be done via a single command.
10 Essential Linux File System Commands for Data Management
Did you know that there are many Linux commands for managing files? But if you're new to Linux or have only moderate experience, you might be wondering what the most important thing to learn is. No need to worry; we can help you.
In this article, We'll walk you through 10 essential Linux file management commands that every Linux user should know, whether you're creating, deleting, moving, or copying files. These commands will help you handle basic file management tasks like a pro.
AboutChromebooks ☛ chrome://flags/#crostini-gpu-support: How to Enable Crostini GPU Support on Chrome OS
Enabling GPU acceleration for Linux applications on Chrome OS significantly enhances performance for demanding tasks such as gaming, 3D modeling, and hardware-accelerated video rendering.
This guide provides a complete step-by-step approach to activating the chrome://flags/#crostini-gpu-support flag, helping your Linux environment utilize GPU resources efficiently.