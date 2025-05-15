Tux Machines

Tor Project blog

Introducing oniux: Kernel-level Tor isolation for any Linux app

That's why today, we are excited to introduce oniux: a small command-line utility providing Tor network isolation for third-party applications using Linux namespaces. Built on Arti, and onionmasq, oniux drop-ships any Linux program into its own network namespace to route it through Tor and strips away the potential for data leaks. If your work, activism, or research demands rock-solid traffic isolation, oniux delivers it.

LinuxGizmos.com

LILYGO T-Embed SI4732 Combines ESP32 S3 with All Band Radio Tuning

LILYGO has introduced a new version of its T-Embed series that incorporates the SI4732 A10 tuner module. This version supports AM, FM, shortwave, and longwave radio bands in a handheld format that visually resembles devices like the Flipper Zero.

ALPHA-One Leverages RISC-V StarPro64 for Compact Local LLM Deployment

PINE64 has shared early details of the ALPHA-One, a compact generative AI agent powered by the RISC-V-based StarPro64 SBC. Priced at $329.99, the device is aimed at developers and testers, and comes preloaded with a 7 billion parameter LLM running in a Docker container.

9to5Linux

Arch Linux Installer Now Supports Labwc, Niri, and River Wayland Compositors

Archinstall 3.0.5 is here to add support for the Labwc Wayland window-stacking compositor, Niri scrollable-tiling Wayland compositor, River dynamic tiling Wayland compositor, and XMonad dynamically tiling X11 window manager that is written and configured in Haskell, as profiles.

Internet Society

Five Years of Collaboration Between the Global Encryption Coalition and Internet Society Chapters

On 14 May 2020, the Global Encryption Coalition (GEC) launched to promote and defend the use of strong encryption around the world.  

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 15, 2025

System76 Refreshes Serval WS Linux Laptop with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPU
Linux hardware vendor System76 announced today a refreshed version of its Serval WS laptop featuring important upgrades for engineering and gaming.
Games: Moonsigil Atlas, Zotac Zone, and More
Nobara 42: SteamOS alternative updated with better driver manager, custom app store, and new Linux kernel
Nobara Linux 42 packs a handful of interesting upgrades over the previous version of the gaming-centric Linux distribution
RHEL 10 quietly leaks ahead of Red Hat Summit
Red Hat appears to have quietly made RHEL 10 available to paying customers
You Can Now Upgrade Ubuntu 24.10 to Ubuntu 25.04, Here’s How
After almost a month of waiting, Ubuntu 24.10 (Oracular Oriole) users can finally upgrade their installations to the latest Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) release.
BRICS and GNU/Linux Revisited [original]
'End of 10' offers hope and help to Windows 10 users who can't upgrade
Removal of Deepin Desktop from openSUSE due to Packaging Policy Violation
The Deepin desktop environment (DDE) is part of the Deepin Linux distribution
Linus Torvalds returns to a mechanical keyboard
Sorting Out the ~250,000 Pages in This Site [original]
ZOTAC GAMING ZONE Handheld getting a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 prototype with a Manjaro Linux-based OS
Hardware vendor ZOTAC have announced they're working on a new ZOTAC GAMING ZONE Handheld, with a prototype that will be shown off at COMPUTEX 2025 running Linux
NordVPN Linux App Updated with New GUI
NordVPN has announced a major update to its Linux app
Games: Handhelds, Godot, XBox Mass Layoffs, and More
Shotcut 25.05 Open-Source Video Editor Released with Alpha Strobe Video Filter
Shotcut 25.05 has been released today as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free video editing software for Linux, macOS, and Windows systems written in Qt and MLT.
 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Security Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware/Retro: ESP32, ODROID, and More
Events Leftovers
Linux Kernel and Graphics Leftovers
Applications: Kubernetes, Turtl, GNU Health, and More
GNOME: Ptyxis, GSoC, Qemu, and More
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
Microsoft Broke Linux PCs; Now Microsoft Sites Credit It With 'Fixing' What It Broke (a Year Later)
Firefox is Proprietary DRMware Hosted by Microsoft Now, People Explore Contingencies (E.g. LibreWolf)
KDE Plasma 6.4 Beta Release
Suriname Public Healthcare System embraces GNU Health
The government of Suriname has adopted GNU Health for the Public Healthcare system
Android Leftovers
Security and Fake Security
IBM Red Hat Serving Microsoft and Promoting Buzzwords, False Marketing
Best Free and Open Source Software
Games: Steam Data Breach, Mesa Changes, Moonsigil Atlas, and More
LWN on Linux Kernel and the 2025 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory-Management, and BPF Summit
Debian's AWKward essential set
Grafana 12 Observability Platform Released with Major Upgrades
GNOME 49 Finally to Use Showtime as Default Video Player
Free and Open Source Software
Proprietary Traps and Openwashing
KDE GSoC 2025 and KDE India Conference 2025
FreeBSD is an operating system powering servers and desktops
Fedora Reports and New Version of Flatpak Released
Open Hardware/Modding: PicoEMP, Arduino, and More
Applications: Syslog-ng, Kubernetes, Istio, and More
Desktop/Laptop GNU/Linux
The 5 most customizable Linux desktop environments - when you want it your way
Red Hat Leftovers and Purchase of Hype/Buzzwords (Jounce)
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Purism, and ESP32
Mozilla on Firefox Accessibility and Future Features
Wintel TCO (Windows and Intel)
Android and Wear OS are getting their biggest visual overhaul in years with Material 3 Expressive
Games: Saleblazers, Granvir: Zero Front, DOOM: The Dark Ages, and More
Inkscape 1.4.2 Adds Initial Support for Importing Vectornator / Linearity Curve Files
Inkscape 1.4.2 has been released today as the second maintenance update to the Inkscape 1.4 series of this open-source, cross-platform, and free SVG (Scalable Vector Graphics) editor for Linux, macOS, and Windows.
Fedora-Based Nobara Linux Goes Rolling
Best Free and Open Source Software
Slimbook Titan report 6 - Yup, I'm happy
RISC-V and RISE Partner to a Take a Role in the Yocto Project
The Yocto Project, RISC-V and the Rise Project working together in tandem can’t be anything but good for the macrocosmic open source universe
10 things I always do after installing Ubuntu to instantly improve the experience
Updates From the 'Debian Family'
Events: FOSSY, Superbooth, FOSDEM, LinuxFest Northwest
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, ESP32, and More
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Destination Linux
Kernel: Bcachefs Benchmarks, CVE-2024-26809, AMD GPU driven via USB3
Applications: Kubernetes, asciinema, Newsflash, and Traefik Proxy
[GNOME's] The Elephant in the Room
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
FreeBSD and OpenBSD updates
Android launches new protections against phone call scammers
Neptune OS — A German Distro With a Multimedia Focus
Open Hardware/Modding: RP2350 and Arduino Nano
I turned my vanilla Debian system into a killer home server with these 5 packages
Linux 6.15-rc6
nip4 is an image processing spreadsheet
This Week in KDE Apps
Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
Games: Retro, SteamOS, Steam Deck, and More
The Death of Windows 10 Could Net You a Bunch of Free Linux PCs
E-waste? More like free stuff! Businesses are about to start dumping their perfectly fine (and sometimes powerful) PCs because Windows 11 won't run on them. But Linux will.
Broken Telephone or Real Mass Layoffs at Microsoft Today? (May 13 2025) [original]
Ubuntu 25.04 Upgrades Set to Go Live Again Soon
marcador is a minimal bookmark manager
GNOME: An accessibility update
Is Fedora accessible now
