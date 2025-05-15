To build our local voice satellite on a Debian system rather than using the ATOM Echo device we need something that can handle the wake word component; the piece that means we only send audio to the Home Assistant server for processing by whisper.cpp when we’ve detected someone is trying to talk to us.

openWakeWord seems to be one of the better ways to do this, and is well supported. However. It relies on TensorFlow Lite (now LiteRT) which is a complicated mess of machine learning code. tflite-runtime is available from PyPI, but that’s prebuilt and we’re trying to avoid that.