Removal of Deepin Desktop from openSUSE due to Packaging Policy Violation
Removal of Deepin Desktop from openSUSE due to Packaging Policy Violation | SUSE Security Team Blog
The Deepin desktop environment (DDE) is part of the Deepin Linux distribution. It focuses on usability, a polished graphical presentation and support for the Chinese language. It is also available on a number of other Linux distributions, openSUSE among them.
Recently we noticed a policy violation in the packaging of the Deepin desktop environment in openSUSE. To get around security review requirements, our Deepin community packager implemented a workaround which bypasses the regular RPM packaging mechanisms to install restricted assets.
As a result of this violation, and in the light of the difficult history we have with Deepin code reviews, we will be removing the Deepin Desktop packages from openSUSE distributions for the time being.
In this blog post we will look at the exact nature of the policy violation, the review history of Deepin components in openSUSE and the conclusions we draw from all of this. Finally, we will give an outlook on how this situation could be resolved, and how users of openSUSE can continue to opt-in to use Deepin in the future.