Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Destination Linux
Late Night Linux – Episode 333
The US government is trying to break up Surveillance Giant Google which sounds like a great idea, but it is potentially catastrophic news for Mozilla and Firefox. Alex from Open Web Advocacy tells us all about it.
Tux Digital ☛ Destination Linux 419: Welcome to GNU/Linux Viewers of Pewdiepie, We’ve Got Tips for Ya
In this episode of Destination Linux, we discuss the surge of interest in GNU/Linux due to PewDiePie's switch to GNU/Linux video. Recommendations for beginner-friendly distributions, along with practical tips on terminal commands and backup strategies as well as pitfalls to avoid. Then later we address the funding crisis facing the Open Source Lab at Oregon State University and urge listener support. Lastly, we highlight Pybricks, an open-source project using Lego to teach Python, emphasizing the significance of community-driven initiatives. We encourage newcomers to embrace their GNU/Linux journey and contribute to the community.