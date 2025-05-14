news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
-
Audiocasts/Shows
-
Linux Matters Thoccing Heavy
Mark builds his first Bookshelf Buddy, Alan makes bots that pretend not to be bots, and Martin builds a very heavy keyboard.
-
-
Graphics Stack
-
Tomeu Vizoso: Rockchip NPU update 5: Progress on the kernel driver
It has been almost a year since my last update on the Rockchip NPU, and though I'm a bit sad that I haven't had more time to work on it, I'm happy that I found some time earlier this year for this.
Quoting from my last update on the Rockchip NPU driver:
The kernel driver is able to fully use the three cores in the NPU, giving us the possibility of running 4 simultaneous object detection inferences such as the one below on a stream, at almost 30 frames per second.
-
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ DistroShelf – New GTK4 GUI for Distrobox Container
Looking for a graphical interface to manager Distrobox containers? Here’s modern new GTK4 client DistroShelf in development. There are many popular containers, such as Docker, Podman, and LXC, allowing to run applications in isolated environments.
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Fireborn ☛ I Want to Love Linux. It Doesn’t Love Me Back: Interlude – A Thank You, Where It’s Due — fireborn
This blog series has been a lot of yelling. Rightfully so—because a lot of Linux is broken. But this post? This one's different.
Because while the failures need to be called out, the people trying to fix it deserve recognition. And a few teams—despite limited resources, upstream breakage, and years of neglect—are actually doing the work.
-
BSD
-
FreeBSD ☛ How to unlock high speed Wi-Fi on FreeBSD 14
There’s no denying that FreeBSD has historically maintained a reputation as a rock-solid and trustworthy server operating system. But there’s also the obviousness that most of the common open source desktop software can also run on FreeBSD. Many folks are therefore understandably coupling the solid base of FreeBSD to run on their laptops and desktops. But Wi-Fi support has been a gripe for some time, with only slow speed, old standards, working by default. That’s about to change.
Next month FreeBSD 14.3 is due to [be published], and with it will come the recent hard work to give laptop users a modern, high speed, Wi-Fi experience.
-
-
SUSE/OpenSUSE
-
LWN ☛ The last of YaST?
YaST may have outlived its usefulness, but it served the SUSE community well for decades and made Linux more approachable for many users. It deserves a better sendoff than a slow fade into obscurity.
-
-