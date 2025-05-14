GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

It has been almost a year since my last update on the Rockchip NPU, and though I'm a bit sad that I haven't had more time to work on it, I'm happy that I found some time earlier this year for this.

Quoting from my last update on the Rockchip NPU driver:

The kernel driver is able to fully use the three cores in the NPU, giving us the possibility of running 4 simultaneous object detection inferences such as the one below on a stream, at almost 30 frames per second.