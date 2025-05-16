news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 16, 2025



Quoting: Ubuntu is Replacing its Image Viewer and Terminal Apps - OMG! Ubuntu —

Loupe is to replace Eye of GNOME as the default image viewer in Ubuntu 25.10, while Ptyxis is set to supplant GNOME Terminal as default terminal emulator.

Neither app swap is a surprise, though I should caution that neither are a given yet. The nature of development is such that intentions can get waylaid by realities as testing throws up issues, incompatibilities, and other inconsistencies that require a rethink.

Still, it’s likely these will stick. Ubuntu devs have mooted making these switches before, even referring to Ptyxis as its ‘recommended replacement’ for GNOME Terminal during the Ubuntu 25.04 development cycle.