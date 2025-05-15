Events Leftovers

Submissions for the Refereed Track and Microconferences are now open. GNU/Linux Plumbers will be held this year in Tokyo from December 11th – 13th (Note, the 13th is on a Saturday).

The Refereed presentations are 45 minutes in length and should focus on a specific aspect of the “plumbing” in a GNU/Linux ecosystem. Examples of GNU/Linux plumbing include core kernel subsystems, init systems, core libraries, toolchains, windowing systems, management tools, device support, media creation/playback, testing, and so on. The best presentations are not about finished work, but rather problem statements, proposals, or proof-of-concept solutions that require face-to-face discussions and debate.