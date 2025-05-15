news
Events Leftovers
LPC
Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference: Submission time for GNU/Linux Plumbers 2025
Submissions for the Refereed Track and Microconferences are now open. GNU/Linux Plumbers will be held this year in Tokyo from December 11th – 13th (Note, the 13th is on a Saturday).
The Refereed presentations are 45 minutes in length and should focus on a specific aspect of the “plumbing” in a GNU/Linux ecosystem. Examples of GNU/Linux plumbing include core kernel subsystems, init systems, core libraries, toolchains, windowing systems, management tools, device support, media creation/playback, testing, and so on. The best presentations are not about finished work, but rather problem statements, proposals, or proof-of-concept solutions that require face-to-face discussions and debate.
Akademy
-
Input handling in spring 2025
Since Akademy 2024, input handling improvements have been one of three KDE Goals with myself as a co-instigator. You may be wondering why you didn't see a series of dedicated blog posts on this topic, which I had hoped to write. Instead of taking accountability for a longer absence from Planet KDE, here's a quick recap of what's noteworthy and exciting right now.
-
Education
-
APNIC ☛ Event Wrap: TWNOG 6
APNIC supported and participated in the sixth Taiwan Network Operators Group (TWNOG 6.0) meeting in Taipei from 15 to 18 April 2025.
PerlMonks ☛ Call for Papers! - Perl Community Conference, Summer 2025
This is a hybrid (in-person and virtual) conference being held in Austin, TX on July 3rd-4th.
